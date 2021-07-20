RadioandMusic
RNM
| 21 Jul 2021
music
News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensing deals for BMG’s Anglo-American repertoire in Southeast Asia and Australia/New Zealand. The expansion follows an agreement for the fast-growing Indian market in early 2019.

On behalf of BMG, SESAC Digital Licensing will negotiate license agreements with international online service providers and with the leading local online service providers in the respective markets. The collaboration will ensure an efficient and accurate licensing process for online services, enabling BMG to collect and deliver revenues even more effectively and transparently for its publishing clients.

Said Alexander Wolf, President of International, SESAC and The Harry Fox Agency: “We’re excited to take the next steps with BMG as we continue our growth in both Southeast Asia and the ANZ region. The collaboration will not only provide efficiencies within the territories, it will also deliver value to BMG’s clients with faster royalty payments through Mint.”

Mint Digital Services (Mint) is an alliance between the US music rights organization SESAC and Swiss authors’ rights society SUISA. Mint administers license agreements for online services by drawing on a database that includes approximately 20 million documented musical works.

BMG COO Ben Katovsky said: “With SESAC and Mint we have found an ideal partner for digital licensing and royalty administration in these rapidly growing regions. We continually seek the best digital opportunities for our clients and are excited to deliver an even better service to them through this new partnership.”

Among the songwriters whose works will now be represented by Mint are Sir Ringo Starr, Bruno Mars, Bebe Rexha, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Camille Purcell, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Jess Glynne, George Ezra,
Aphex Twin, Bring Me The Horizon, Lenny Kravitz, Gossip, and The National.

Alongside BMG’s Anglo-American repertoire, the deal in Australia also includes local star power with globally successful BMG publishing clients including Crowded House, Wolfmother, Alison Wonderland, JET, Peking Duk, What So Not, Ladyhawke, Cut Copy, Tyron Hapi (co-writer and producer of Masked Wolf’s ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’), and many other multi-platinum artists from the fastest growing publishing roster in the region.

