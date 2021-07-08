Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special featuring multi award-winning artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi in an immersive musical experience especially created in the celebration of Prime Day. Music enthusiasts are going to have a gala time, as Amazon Prime Video has curated three best themes with these popular artists. All three episodes of Prime Day Show will treat its viewers with three unique experiences that fuse performance and storytelling, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel and outer space. The activities are detailed as below:

PRIME DAY SHOW x BILLIE EILISH - Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, this special is directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench, and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This breath-taking musical tribute is inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a bygone era.

PRIME DAY SHOW x H.E.R. - Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930’s and 40’s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel has hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, Back Of My Mind.

PRIME DAY SHOW x KID CUDI - As he embarks on his biggest mission to date, Kid Cudi departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this inter-cosmic performance. Featuring music from his album Man on the Moon III, Cudi collaborates with International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.