| 06 Jul 2021
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. Vice President & Head of SpotboyE – India’s leading entertainment news portal. With an illustriouscareer spanning over 20 years, Priyanka brings with her a rich experience in creating and executing editorial strategy, content creation & curation, and striking alliances & partnerships across digital, print and television platforms.

Priyanka Sinha Jha is a name that needs no introduction in the world of media and entertainment. Prior to joining 9X Media, Priyanka has worked in key positions in varied media ecosystems - from Screen, Hotstar, Star India and Network18 to The Indian Express, Hindustan Times and Magna Publications! Her disruptive and clutter breaking ideas in content creation, curation and execution have won her many accolades from her colleagues and also from top Bollywood stakeholders.

At SpotboyE, Priyanka will lead and mentor the editorial team and introduce the best in class practices for successfully executing the editorial strategy. She would also be responsible for the growth and monetization of the portal, build alliances and partnerships across digital, print and television platforms and for creation of engaging content that would resonate with the users.

Commenting on joining 9X Media, Priyanka Sinha Jha said, “I am extremely pleased to be a part of the young and vibrant team at 9X Media and am really looking forward to work under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Pradeep Guha, a trailblazer and pioneer in the media and entertainment industry. SpotboyE is an extremely promising venture and it has always been ‘The’ destination for news about the entertainment industry. The pandemic has created disruption across all industries. It’s interesting the way people are now consuming and engaging with media and content. This new normal is here to stay. Hence creation and curation of innovative content to quickly adapt to this new normal, is the need of the hour! I look forward to working with the talented team at SpotboyE and 9X Media taking it to higher levels of engagement and relevance.”

