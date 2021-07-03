Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive snapshot of the recent happenings at Spotify, that you can view at your ease. This is part of our monthly effort, to ensure that we're able to bring to you highlights that might be of interest – whether it’s trends, product updates, new content.

In June 2021, we announced:

The launch of Spotify’s global campaign 'Only You' with users’ data insights

RADAR India completing one-year

The launch of Spotify Original, Andar Ki Baat with Amit Tandon

Spotify Greenroom - the interactive, live audio app

Exclusively signing on Ranveer Allahbadia for The Ranveer Show

The first Spotify Single from India feat. DJ Snake and Dhee

The launch of Spotify Original, Nallanna Murukku - The RJ Balaji Podcast

The opening of applications for Sound Up India

