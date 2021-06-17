RadioandMusic
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their music across Facebook and Instagram by launching the Facebook Independent Artist Program. Leading independent DIY digital music company TuneCore is a distribution partner for the launch of the new program. Through TuneCore, owned by leading global digital music distributor, Believe, independent artists will be able to distribute music on Facebook and Instagram for free. This expanded partnership with Facebook offers artists more opportunities to connect with fans around the world and be the soundtrack to people’s social experiences.

TuneCore’s elevated status as a preferred distribution partner with Facebook’s Independent Artist Program makes it easy for independent artists to sign up with TuneCore and distribute their music everywhere Facebook offers a music library, free of charge, including in Stories and Reels. Artists will be able to upload their music to TuneCore via an easy music delivery process and get paid every time their music is used to create content across Facebook and Instagram products.

TuneCore artists will have the option to make their music available across Facebook and Instagram products for free

Visit the Facebook Independent Artist Program HERE 

Stated Andreea Gleeson, Co-head and Chief Revenue Officer, TuneCore, “These days we are seeing a leveling of the playing field as discovery is happening via social media and no longer solely dependent on industry executives and DJs handpicking hits. With the popularity of short form videos, Facebook Stories and Instagram Reels are two important platforms on which fans are finding songs and artists, with careers being made when songs go viral. The Facebook Independent Artist Program provides an even greater gateway for indie artists from around the world to be heard.”

Stated Chris Papaleo, Music Business Development Manager, Facebook, “Facebook is proud to make it easier for independent artists and creators to reach new audiences on our platform and build community through music. When joining our Independent Artist Program, creators are backed by our outstanding distribution partners, allowing them to get their music in front of more people, across all of our apps.”

An additional benefit of the program is the access to data and insights offered by TuneCore to all artists who distribute their music through the Independent Artist Program via TuneCore.

