Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywood landmark and end-to-end film production facility becomes one of the first studios in the country to offer an all-inclusive Dolby certified post-production facility. The facility includes a state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos Home Entertainment 7.1.4. sound mixing room with the latest Avid S6 console and Dolby Vision 4K HDR color grading licenses on Baselight and Da Vinci Resolve color grading technology.

The technology set up offers an elevated immersive experience in producing and refining the video and audio content delivering bigger, more immersive audio experiences to viewers. With this technology Famous will help brands to unlock new creative and business potential with digital content that is brighter, livelier, and much more dynamic

Commenting on the technology upgrade, Anant Roongta, Managing Director, Famous Studios said, “As the world is making waves in digital advancements, the content consumption has shifted from HD+ to 4K in line with the heightened expectations and demands of consumers today. We are one of the first to be licensed and secured with an investment of 2 Crores, the Dolby Atmos & Dolby Vision facility promises to augment the creative output of the content producers across OTT, Film and Music which is not only ahead of the curve but also more efficient compared to other systems in terms of accuracy and quality.

Dolby Atmos is the most contemporary surround format in cinema and home theater, delivering bigger, more immersive audio experiences to viewers. Instruments and vocals can be isolated and articulated with incredible clarity and the use of multi-dimensional space makes listeners feel like they've stepped inside the song.”

While the Dolby Atmos is powered by Avid’s latest S6 and Dell technologies platform consisting 11 speakers and 1 Subwoofer that is capable of handling audio mixing for all platforms. Dolby Vision is is capable of delivering the high dynamic range better than HDR 10 with (12bit color depth). With this new advancement, Famous studio becomes India’s only specialized Post Production Company with a gamut of services under one roof.

Mr. Roongta added, “As a legacy brand since 1946 known for having a distinctive approach within the Indian Film Industry and beyond, we endeavor at Famous Studios to expand the creative palette for artists and creators and deliver superior content to our partner brands. With Dolby Atmos becoming more readily available across devices and content, it’s been embraced by both audiences and the world’s top content creators. In the recent past at Famous Studios, we enabled mixing and delivery of music in Atmos for Jio Saavn.”

Famous Studios is known for offering state of the art services from editing to color grading to VFX/CGI and now Dolby Atmos all under one roof.

About Famous Studios: Set up in 1946, in pre-Independence India, Famous Studios, a tall standing landmark of Mumbai’s dream industry forayed into the world of Indian cinema and television. Over the years, it evolved into a canvas for hundreds of artists for creating masterpieces with state-of-the-art equipment and expert technicians: a turnkey content solutions provider for anything that a business or film needs. Today the studios have spread into a sprawling 110,000 sq ft, to several locations across Mumbai to boost flexibility, and also to the hearts of industry folk.

Famous Studios has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke and the Indian Motion Picture Association’s recognition for its outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema, in addition to dozens of other accolades and awards.

For More info: https://famousstudios.com/