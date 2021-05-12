RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 May 2021
music
News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | NTIA | Why Hugs Not Clubs | music |

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & the opening of socially distanced performance spaces.

Commenting on the lifting of restrictions Michael Kill CEO NTIA said:

“It seems bizarre and illogical to us that people can start hugging in household environments which at the peak of infection accounted for large proportions of Covid transmission, but people are still not allowed to move about, let alone, dance, in hospitality and late night venues which the science has consistently shown have a lower level of transmission”.

“While we welcome the progression of the roadmap to recovery, we must clarify that the vast majority of hospitality environments and performance spaces operating with social distancing constraints are not viable. Keeping social distancing measures in place will put many businesses at risk, further elongating the sectors recovery process”

“Nightclubs & late night economy businesses are still in a critical position, with no changes to restrictions or guidance until post 21st June.”

“The announcement of hugs being allowed within environments has led to the question around why “Hugs No Clubs”. This looks and feels like the Government pushing nightclubs to the back of the queue once again”.

“The results from the Circus Pilots in Liverpool will be announced in the coming weeks, alongside tests in Spain, France and Netherlands will go some way to building Government confidence in the sector, ensuring we are able to open without restrictions on the 21st June”

“With the successful rollout of the vaccination programme, we need a commitment from the Government that all restrictions will be lifted and businesses will be able to fully reopen in line with the roadmap.”

related stories
music services  |  11 May 2021

Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allows anyone to upload tracks and mix them in a three-dimensional environment.

private fm stations  |  10 May 2021

RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated with The Voice of Fashion, an online fashion and design magazine to announce a fashion podcast, Shop Talk.

music services  |  07 May 2021

EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fortress, which was viewed by more than three million people powered by Beatport, EXIT continues to combine the biggest music names with the most beautiful locations to present to the world a part of t

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group