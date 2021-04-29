RadioandMusic
RNM
| 30 Apr 2021
music
News
Diesby launches his new EP, Karwaan
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Eitbaar | music | Songs | New Face |

MUMBAI: Diesby launched his latest EP in the genre of R&B Music, Karwaan on the official youtube channel of Koinage Records and all major music streaming platforms. EP depicts a journey of freshly brewed romance to the separation of a couple. It comprises three songs - Senorita, Karwaan and Raatein.

Senorita is a beautiful RnB composition that is all about the beginning of fresh new love and describes your lady crush in the most beautiful & natural way. The second song in the EP is Karwaan. It expresses the next stage in the romance and the feelings that go through one's mind and how they convey it to their partners. Finally the last song of the EP is Raatein. It is the phase in which you are no longer with the most important person in your life. And all you are left with is these never-ending and lonely nights.

Talking about the Karwaan EP, Diesby said, “I always wanted to create music that everybody should enjoy and relate to. Romance and Break Up are two things we all have in common, either we are madly in love with someone or not with the person we used to love. Karwaan EP summarizes that journey from being in love to getting separated. I am hoping people will love the music.”

Started learning at the tender age of 10, Diseby trained himself to become the only R&B artist in the world, who can sing, rap, write in three languages, and knows western, classical, and Punjabi folk music. Throughout his career, he has tried all sorts of music including Alternative R&B to Electronic Pop, etc.

He has a wide range of musical knowledge and fusion skills ranging from Western, Classical, Punjabi folk along with the modern Rnb, Hip hop, Pop influences. In 2018 he collaborated with Pav Dharia for a song called “Mistress”, and also released an EP named “New Face” that was supported by prominent artists like Raxstar, Raftaar, Pav Dharia. In 2019, when his style of music was addressed by people, he released “One in a million” with Sony Music. His last release Eitbaar has been on the Fever originals top 10 countdown for multiple weeks and recently, he was awarded “The NEXT BIG THING” award by Fever FM 104 at Entertainment Ka Baap Awards 2021 as well.

related stories
music services  |  28 Apr 2021

The Future of Indian Independent Music Industry

Indi Pop – Indie – Independent – the three avatars of what we call in India as non-film or non-Bollywood music.

music services  |  28 Apr 2021

Shamir Tandon reminisces renowned poets

MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone. To make the most of it positively, Shamir Tandon has shown his love for some award-winning poets who have made a mark in his life. He has not only shared interesting trivia about them but also recited a few of their pieces.

music services  |  27 Apr 2021

Times Music and Viral Video sharing app Triller Announce their Global Licensing Partnership

MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharing app, Triller - announce their global licensing partnership.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group