| 28 Apr 2021
Shamir Tandon reminisces renowned poets
Music Services | Shamir Tandon | Songs | Gulzar Saab | Nida Fazli | Grand Prix |

MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone. To make the most of it positively, Shamir Tandon has shown his love for some award-winning poets who have made a mark in his life. He has not only shared interesting trivia about them but also recited a few of their pieces. This time he has gone digital through his social media to speak about light-worded poems with deep meanings. In fact, he is soon going to announce his new property through a digital medium.

After having composed and curated some of the finest independent/non-film music with known names like Sonu Nigam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Vishal Dadlani, and more, Shamir Tandon is all geared to make a new announcement. This time the music is very different from the ones before, the lyrics, the composition, and the symphony have made him dive into his roots.

The man is known to be a music maestro representing India at international platforms like the Global Music Awards and the Cannes Festival. Besides, he was the only musician from South Asia to be awarded the Grand Prix Glass Lion for his spectacular achievement. On the occasion of National Poetry Month, Shamir Tandon has grabbed the opportunity to felicitate and share his experiences with some of the most renowned jewels like Gulzar Saab, Dr. Bashir Badr, Munawwar Rana, Dr. Rahat Indori, and Nida Fazli.

Speaking about the overall experience Shamir Tandon shares, “After having worked on national award-winning films in the last few years and some thought-provoking subjects which came with limitations on musical expressions, this year I would be venturing into commercial music endeavouring to win the hearts of audiences all across.”

