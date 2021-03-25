RadioandMusic
| 25 Mar 2021
Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming in India
Music Services | Hungama Music | Dolby Atmos | Siddhartha Roy | Pankaj Kedia |

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment technologies, are introducing a more emotional and authentic way to experience the music you love with Dolby Atmos®. Hungama Music users with compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled, mobile devices will be able to enjoy a growing library of music in Dolby Atmos from T-Series, India’s leading music label, and other leading Hindi and regional labels, as well as local artists.

Hungama Music has been at the forefront of delivering an enriching music listening experience to its users and has introduced several industry-first innovations in the category including a rewards program called Hungama Rewards.

Here is a link to their campaign together-

Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “We have always worked towards elevating the consumer experience on our platform by combining technology with a diverse library. Our work with Dolby is yet another step towards offering Indian users a premium and high-quality music streaming experience. Through this our users will be able to listen to music in an even more immersive and engaging way.”

“Dolby Atmos Music is redefining how music is created and has been well embraced by artists in India, who are using it as a tool to create a deeper way to connect with their audience more intimately” said Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories. “Together with Hungama Music, we are expanding the global reach of Dolby Atmos Music by enabling a more immersive and exciting way for music fans in India to enjoy their favorite songs and albums.”

Commenting further on this new development, Neeraj Kalyan, President, T-Series said, “T-Series is India’s go-to music label with an enormous catalogue of songs. We have over the years worked closely with Dolby in delivering the Dolby Atmos experience in the cinemas. Adoption of Dolby Atmos for our music tracks was a natural choice, and we are committed to scaling up our music catalogue in Dolby Atmos.”

Dolby Atmos Music lets listeners connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential – not the way most people hear music today, but a version that pulls you into a song to reveal what was lost with traditional recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity, on their compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled mobile devices. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, the unleashing of a legendary guitar solo, a massive bass drop that washes over you, or the subtle breath a singer takes, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

Here is the link to the full playlist- https://www.hungama.com/playlists/dolby-atmos-collection/107457/

