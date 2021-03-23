RadioandMusic
Brighton Music Conference announce 2021 dates as 22nd to 24th September
MUMBAI: Brighton Music Conference (BMC), the UK's foremost electronic music and networking event is excited to be back for 2021 for it’s eighth edition. The award-winning event will be returning to the British Airways i360 on Brighton’s beachfront from 22nd to 24th September bringing the electronic music industry together again to inspire, collaborate and network.
 
99 special BMC limited Golden Tickets will be released on Friday March 19th 2021 which give access to BMC Pro, BMC Academy, Tech Zone, Networking Events and VIP Entry to the exclusive BMC parties on the i360 Pod and BMC Welcome at a secret location to be announced.  Early Bird tickets will be available from Friday 19th of March 2021. http://www.brightonmusicconference.co.uk/buy-tickets/

The beachfront complex will host four theatres featuring in-depth discussions and debates on the biggest issues facing the electronic and wider music industry such as ‘the new normal’, diversity, mental health, streaming, the environment and current music and business trends. The Label Lounge A&R Sessions also returns, partnering with the Association of Independent Music. Full program to be announced soon.
 
Brighton Music Conference would like to thank everyone for their continued support, especially the i360, sponsors and partners. We can’t help everyone in the industry but everyone in the industry can help someone and we look forward to doing that in person this year.
 
Save the date for BMC21 - 22/23/24 September with more info on the event program and festival updates to follow.

All tickets from 2020 will be valid for the rescheduled September dates. Any questions please email info@brightonmusicconference.co.uk
 
Tickets:

BMC Golden Ticket £99 (Only 99 available)
BMC Pro Pass  £155 + b/f
Academy Tickets: sold out
Buy tickets here: http://www.brightonmusicconference.co.uk/buy-tickets/
 
BMC also supports the charities Help Musicians UK and Last Night A DJ Saved My Life.

 

