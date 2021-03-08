Furtados School of Music redefines music education in schools with India’s First Advanced Music Teaching Technology – ‘Learn Buddy’

MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experiential learning through various methods, India’s leading music education Institute; Furtados School of Music (FSM) launches – Learn Buddy. Today, children of all ages experience rigorous career preparation as part of their education. School systems strive to implement mandated standards to help students excel in standardized testing and gain necessary skills for future job opportunities. With the challenges of choosing music as a career and the processes involved in learning music, ‘learn buddy' assists students and teachers in making the experience more convenient and comfortable.

Learn Buddy is meant to assist school teachers to create a video-based environment where they are able to monitor progress of each student through her master screen and help them improvise. Students literally with learn how to create music as well as read music successfully. This will help formalize music education in India and provide opportunities for young musicians to learn new skills. The teacher or instructor must simply select a piece of music and assign it to a class. Every piece of music is broken down into seven parts (chosen from the most popular songs).

Expressing her views about progressive music education in India Ms. Tanuja Gomes, CEO and Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music says,” The importance of music education in India is often ignored. Music, as a medium of art, is progressive in nature, evoking complex emotional and behavioural responses in those who listen to music. It is our duty as innovative educators to foster and develop our students' knowledge and skills in order for them to be healthy, creative, and progressive members of society. With Learn Buddy, we hope to develop music education as one of the foundational subjects in school, providing children with a new way of thinking. The platform is video-based, which helps students to learn new skills in an experiential way without losing interest.

Highlighting important aspects of Learn Buddy, Dharini Upadhyay, Co-Founder & CEO, Furtados School of Music says, “The Indian education system is evolving, and with NEP 2020, a new generation of students will emerge with a diverse range of skills that aren't limited to engineering or doctorates. Today's students have the ability to explore their strengths and discover new talents that just need the right push. Furthermore, incorporating courses like music education in the curriculum helps students in building self-esteem and learning valuable skills for a promising future. With Learn Buddy, we hope to expedite the music learning process in a grade-wise manner, assisted by fun and engaging videos without compromising on the quality of education. With a system that maps the musical ability of the student and pushes them to perform better in a seamless manner, Learn Buddy has the potential to reshape music education in India.”

Music is the most life-enriching academic subject and therefore a fundamental pillar of arts education because it is a universal language that triggers emotional responses and kickstarts creativity like no other. With that as the backdrop, Furtados School of Music is attempting to formalize music education in India with Learn Buddy. As the world becomes more digital, it is important than ever for children and parents choose music learning because it aids in a child's overall development by improving motor skills, cognitive ability, brain functions, and emotional development.