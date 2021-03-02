NTIA react's to early announcement of £5 Billion Grants Scheme for High Streets

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:

“The early communication by the Government today on the £5 Billion grant scheme for High Streets has been received tentatively and is lacking some considerable detail. There is still concern over how much impact the budget will have for specific sectors and a build in anxiety as we await the full communication from the chancellor on Wednesday.”

“It is clear the Chancellor has an extremely difficult job in balancing the budget between regeneration and recuperation. We would urge the Government to consider some of the hardest hit industries, many of which have been unable to trade at all for over 12 months. These businesses and individuals have continued to be excluded from a Government provision, and require proportionate and specific support, not broad brush provision to survive this very difficult period leading to re engagement.”