You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs. The company is rolling out a new feature today that’ll let users filter their liked songs by genre and mood. This way, you can enjoy more of what you like without compromising on the vibe. I, for example, have songs that would be fun in the club but also folky songs for relaxation time, both of which are under my liked songs umbrella. This new feature would let me decide what mood I’m in and then listen.

To access the filters, you have to have at least 30 liked songs. You can then go to your library, tap into liked songs, and select a filter that’s listed across the top. You can remove that filter whenever you like and swap in a new one. These filters will change as you like new songs, Spotify says. For now, they will only be rolling out to English-speaking markets, including the US, Canada, and the UK.

Spotify has made it no secret that it wants to be the app for every kind of audio need, including music and podcasts. Although this feature is small, it’s the kind of update that makes a product more useful for everyday use and could keep people coming back to the app to like songs, which is what Spotify wants.