RadioandMusic
RNM
| 26 Feb 2021
music
News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Spotify | music | podcast | Songs |

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs. The company is rolling out a new feature today that’ll let users filter their liked songs by genre and mood. This way, you can enjoy more of what you like without compromising on the vibe. I, for example, have songs that would be fun in the club but also folky songs for relaxation time, both of which are under my liked songs umbrella. This new feature would let me decide what mood I’m in and then listen.

To access the filters, you have to have at least 30 liked songs. You can then go to your library, tap into liked songs, and select a filter that’s listed across the top. You can remove that filter whenever you like and swap in a new one. These filters will change as you like new songs, Spotify says. For now, they will only be rolling out to English-speaking markets, including the US, Canada, and the UK.

Spotify has made it no secret that it wants to be the app for every kind of audio need, including music and podcasts. Although this feature is small, it’s the kind of update that makes a product more useful for everyday use and could keep people coming back to the app to like songs, which is what Spotify wants.

related stories
private fm stations  |  25 Feb 2021

RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announced their new IP, ‘Raagistaan - Desert Diaries’, a celebration of Rajasthani folk music and culture.

music services  |  25 Feb 2021

NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland says

music services  |  23 Feb 2021

NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic. It has been subject to limited communication and has escaped from the Government narrative for nearly 12 months.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group