YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which includes Gmail, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Drive and Google Search.

Google has launched a new update for the YouTube application on Apple's iOS. The new update comes months after the previous update that was rolled out in the month of December last year.

The iOS version of the application received the update last week on 12 February. Google typically updates its applications every one to two weeks. The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which includes Gmail, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Drive and Google Search.

Google in a blog also stated that it will be updating labels on its apps for iOS. The statement read, "As Google’s iOS apps are updated with new features or to fix bugs, you’ll see updates to our app page listings that include the new App Privacy Details. These labels represent the maximum categories of data that could be collected—meaning if you use every available feature and service in the app. The data you provide to Google products delivers helpful services to you, and you can always control your privacy settings by visiting your Google Account or going directly to the Google products you use on iOS."

Users will be able to see updates to the app page listings which will now also include new app privacy details. This essentially means that users will be able to use all the features and services in the app. Google did state that users can always control their privacy settings, which can be achieved by heading into their individual Google account.