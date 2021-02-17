RadioandMusic
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets
Music Services | Twitter | Gaana | music | Singer |

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'anti-Hindu' tweets began circulating on Twitter.

One Tanzila Anis' tweets began making the rounds on the social media platform after she posted a tweet on the death of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma, which was deemed "insensitive" by many.

Tanzila, who has since locked her Twitter account, reportedly lost her job at Gaana, who also issued a statement addressing the controversy.

"Gaana respects all religions and communities of India. With regards to the social media posts by a recently joined employee of Gaana, these posts do not represent our values. She is no longer employed by the company," the streaming serivce tweeted.

Tanzila also pinned a tweet issuing an apology on the same.

Requesting some privacy over the matter, Tanzila issued an "unconditional apology" over her alleged defamatory tweets and reiterated that her intentions weren't malicious.

Rinku Sharma, 25, was allegedly stabbed by a group of people at a birthday party in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday night. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. An FIR was registered and five people were arrested by police.

Delhi Police on Saturday transferred the case to its Crime Branch.

