Moj joins forces with Snap to strengthen its Creator Tools

MUMBAI: Leading Indian short video destination, Moj today announced a new partnership with Snap Inc., integrating its recently launched Camera Kit. The integration allows Moj to leverage Snap’s nine year investment in the Snapchat camera, bringing Snapchat’s AR capabilities and camera engagement to enrich the experiences available to its growing community.

Starting today, Moj creators will be able to access Snapchat’s familiar Lens Carousel, directly inside the app when creating content, giving them a range of creative tools to elevate their videos. As part of the collaboration, Moj will develop over 400 Lenses over multiple phases for its community to create more fun and entertaining short video content. Moj will also collaborate with Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLC) in India to create more tailored experiences.

For the launch, Moj has released over 30 Lenses for its community to use. The new Lenses will offer limitless possibilities for self-expression to the Moj community, expanding their creative horizon, aiding in speedy content creation with easy edit features, and an overall boost to the content quality on the platform.

Leading the collaboration, Gaurav Mishra, SVP-Product, ShareChat said, “It has been our constant endeavour to create benchmarks of innovation and build camera technology for the future. This exclusive partnership makes us the first Indian short video platform to bring Snap’s innovative Camera Kit technology to India. The newly launched collection of 30 Lenses will give our community a never seen before social experience and make content creation on Moj a whole lot more fun. We are supremely excited about this collaboration and look forward to our creators making magic with these advanced Lenses and their original ideas.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ben Schwerin, SVP - Content and Partnerships, Snap Inc. said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Moj - our first Camera Kit partner in India. The Moj community and Snapchatters have a lot in common - they are creative and love finding innovative ways to express themselves. Our Camera technology and core values around creativity, privacy, and ephemerality enables us to help developers bring new opportunities to bring engaging experiences to their platforms and communities. We are excited to see how content creators in India play with these lenses and unlock new levels of creativity.”

To use the Lenses, Moj users simply open the app and tap the Camera tab at the bottom of the screen. Moj will also have a verified Brand Profile on Snapchat, allowing Snapchatters to access Moj created Lenses, with a link to the Moj app. The Lenses launched today include classic Augmented Reality face Lenses so creators can express a variety of moods, as well as 3D Full Body tracking Lenses that creators can use in their dance videos. Some of the Lenses were also created by Snapchat OLCs in India Hardik Shah (Superfan.ai) and Vivek Singh.

Here is how Moj creators are celebrating the new lenses