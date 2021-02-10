Made in India social app Chingari announces collaboration with Sai Mehar Media's Wild Music Records and Wild Music Haryanvi

MUMBAI: India’s leading short video-sharing app Chingari has announced a strategic collaboration with Sai Mehar Media, an Indian entertainment content production company owned and operated by ex-CEO of PTC Network and Showbox Channel, Rajiee M Shinde. With this strategic alliance, Chingari will build upon its strong catalogue of Indian regional music for the benefit of its content creators who will now have music released under Sai Mehar Media’s labels—Wild Music Records and Wild Music Haryanvi to choose from. This move is designed to attract increasing engagement from all parts of India on the short-video sharing app.

Following multiple partnerships with media companies such as TM Music, ii Music, music giant T-Series, and international record label Thrace Music, this collaboration marks another step forward in the coming together of two entertainment strongholds—music and social media. The Chingari app has enjoyed an exponential increase in popularity across the Indian market, Chingari allows users to create and upload short video, share original content and compositions, layer their videos with the latest music, and monetize their hard work.

One of the pillars of strength that Chingari lies on is its keen support towards indigenous music and vernacular languages. The app is available in over 20 Indian vernacular and international languages. In line with this, the association with Sai Mehar Media serves to enlarge Chingari’s massive music catalogue with Indian releases in Hindi, Punjabi and Haryanvi. For Sai Mehar Media, this strategic partnership serves as a platform to showcase their wildly popular songs that are currently being streamed across multiple song- streaming platforms, TV channels, and radio stations. This collaboration brings all the local Punjabi and Haryanvi talent and their upcoming songs released under the two labels run by Sai Mehar Media straight to the Chingari music library. It also opens the door to allow Punjabi and Haryanvi talent to reach wider Indian audiences in the form of the flourishing Chingari family of over 46 million users.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder, and CEO, Chingari App said, “By adding Wild Music Records and Wild Music Haryanvi’s releases to our music catalogue, our hope is to ensure that Chingari has songs to meet the needs of every content genre and every language. Chingari users can now choose from the latest Haryanvi and Punjabi songs to make their creations more entertaining and fun.”

Rajiee M Shinde , Ceo Sai Mehar Media said, “Sai Mehar Media is an entertainment House to showcase the best of Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi music under their vertical of Music Labels. We hope to create more artistic opportunities for India’s artists, singers, and content creators, while providing a collection of latest releases for fans across the country to experience on their chosen platform.”

Deepak Salvi, COO, Chingari App, said, “As a home grown brand, we have always strived to have an unparallel content library for regional content. With this step we are moving forward another step in this direction. We are hoping that we will have even more such collaborations in this year and be able to continue to offer value additions to our content creators.”