TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioneered its way in the advertising and marketing industry with the launch of its regional offering ‘TSBI Bharat’ back in November 2019. With an aim to create multilingual digital opportunities, the agency, under its Bharat initiative, successfully bagged regional clientele within a short span of time. Further strengthening its existing portfolio, ‘TSBI Bharat’ bagged social media mandate for ZEE’s first Marathi music channel, ZEE Vajwa.

To complement its brand promise of “ZEE Vajwa, Kshann Gaajwa”, TSBI Bharat with combined efforts from ZEE Vajwa solidified the channel’s regional presence with an aim to inspire the Marathi youth to live every moment to the fullest and invigorate the brand’s belief of “Kshann Zingaat Tar Life Zingaat”.

By setting in place a holistic marketing strategy to amplify everyday moments, the agency, with insights from the brand, created a ‘mahaul’ with dynamic content by tactically releasing playlists with a pulse on the general mood of its viewers with Morning Playlist, Work From Home Playlist, etc. The agency struck a chord with its target audience through visually appealing engagement centric content, quirky ORM responses, buzzworthy cross-brand interactions on Twitter and a launch activity with celebrity-driven content to popularize the brand amongst the Maharashtrian audience.

Manish Solanki, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, remarked, “The growth of regional music has seen a remarkable increase in the past couple of years. The significant response of the consumers for songs in regional languages, other than Hindi, has shown a marked shift in perception of music. Listening to music in a language from your own region revives a cultural connection. Even the youth is warming up to experiential genres in regional languages, giving way to new forms of music and new ways to experience it. To exemplify the cultural twang of Marathi music and bring it closer to its audience, we at TSBI are excited to be a part of this journey – bringing the cultural and regional essence of the Marathi language to our digital consumer.”

Commenting on the success of the launch campaign, Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEEL, said, “At ZEE, we are obsessed with creating content brands that bring alive the cultural vibrancy of a region in its truest form. With ZEE Vajwa launching in the midst of a pandemic, our digital strategy had to deliver much beyond just awareness and ensure that our promise of amplifying everyday moments into a mahaul was effectively communicated through a unique and immersive brand experience. TSBI Bharat with their strong regional and medium understanding kept our viewers enthused and engaged throughout the launch, making us the reach leaders in the category in just 3 weeks of launch. Looking forward to many more successes with this team.”

In addition to this, the agency also curated stickers and GIFs using the popular Marathi dialect and words which amassed the brand’s Giphy page with a stupendous 192K organic views in a span of 10 days. The GIFs were utilized in the form of ORM responses and reactions to the trending IPL moments. By collaborating with popular artists, the agency conceptualized a #FullToVajwa challenge for the launch party which successfully garnered 3.4 Million plus views. With its diversified content strategy and communication integrated with brand philosophy, the campaign announced ZEE Vajwa’s entry into the regional music space with a loud bang.

With the launch of TSBI Bharat initiative last year, they agency has not only spread their wings to orchestrate campaigns in Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Malayalam but also strengthened their hold on the entertainment sector with a local touch.