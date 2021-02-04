RadioandMusic
Tips Bhojpuri hits one million subscribers
Tags:
Music Services | Kumar Taurani | Youtube | Tips Music | music |

MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that it has reached one million YouTube dedicated subscribers on its fastest growing YouTube channel Tips Bhojpuri.

The subscription growth has not only helped the music label to expand its reach and visibility but also enabled it to branch its enterprise into massive regional space.

Kumar Taurani says “To reach 1 million subscribers on YouTube in a short time frame and in a pandemic struck year is a significant achievement for us. This is testament to our long-term goals and investment in groundbreaking Bhojpuri music for our viewers”

