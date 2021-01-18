RadioandMusic
RNM
| 19 Jan 2021
music
News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Moral victory | Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance |

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance, that have been placed under unnecessary financial hardship because of the legal process that has been drawn out much longer than was necessary by Insurers”

“We are extremely pleased that the Supreme Court has dismissed the insurers appeal claims and supported the rights of thousands of businesses to be able to claim against there BI Insurance”

“We still have some detail to interpret on many of the other policies that have been reviewed by the Supreme Court, and will update throughout the day on the results”

“I would like to thank the FCA for there support throughout this process and the legal guidance of Philip Kolvin QC through a very dark period for many businesses”

“It is now very important that insurers do the right thing and expedite the payment process”

related stories
music services  |  12 Jan 2021

Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer. Kunal will be taking over from Utpal Das who ends his stint at Viacom18 on 31st March 2021.

music services  |  12 Jan 2021

HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020

music services  |  12 Jan 2021

Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand drop shipping service Printful to make it easier for musicians to create and sell custom merchandise directly to their fans on their websites, commission-free.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group