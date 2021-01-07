Hungama Artist Aloud forays into independent content distribution and artist representation in regional languages

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today forayed into independent content distribution and artist representation in regional languages. The platform has signed-up artists across Punjabi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri and Gujarati. These artists include Sujeet Sharad Patil (Marathi), Vishal Srivastav (Punjabi), Tushar Arjun (Bengali), Savayacrooz Gnanaprabhu (Tamil), Ashi Tiwari (Bhojpuri), Ketan Patel (Gujarati), among others. Celebrating its 11th anniversary this week, the platform also intends to initiate content creation, distribution and artist representation in other Indian languages like Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Haryanvi etc.

Over the past 11 years, Hungama Artist Aloud has worked with more than 5000 artists, aiding them with content creation, distribution, representation and marketing. The platform works with international artists as well and currently represents independent content creators from countries like the United States of America, United Kingdom, UAE, Singapore, and more. Besides making their content available on its own platform, Hungama Artist Aloud also distributes independent content to all major streaming services in the country.

Talking about the development, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Over the last 3 years, we have seen a 72% increase in consumption of independent content. This is a solid affirmation of the popularity of independent music and a clear indication that independent music can thrive as much as commercial music, if given the right platform. On our 11th anniversary, we are extremely elated to venture into regional independent content and offer talented musicians from all corners of the country a platform that will allow them to connect with audiences worldwide. We are certain that listeners too, will appreciate the unique and vast pool of independent music that exists in India, beyond Hindi and English.”

The new artists signed-up by Hungama Artist Aloud come from different regions of India and represent varied styles of music. Sujeet Sharad Patil, for instance, hails from Maharashtra, is a composer, singer, lyricist, and actor who has written more than 350 Marathi folk songs, composed more than 325 songs and sung more than 300 songs. Vishal Srivastav, a talented Punjabi artist from Kanpur, has been a reality show contestant and recently released his album, Jogira. Tushar Arjun, a Bengali language artist from Assam, has been a celebrated Bihu folk fusion performer and has received several felicitations. Ashi Tiwari, a well-known actor and singer in Bhojpuri films, has delivered several chartbuster tracks. Ketan Patel hails from Vadodara and is a versatile singer-composer and programmer. He is known for his folk, Sufi and popular music. Savayacrooz Gnanaprabhu, together with S. Yajeevan, created the Rowthiran band, and has been a Tamil independent artist for over 8 years. Music created by all these artists is now available on Hungama Artist Aloud and all leading streaming services.

(Source: IANS)