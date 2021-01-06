RadioandMusic
RNM
| 07 Jan 2021
music
News
ESNS introduces European Music Week - A call to support and introduce new European talent
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | ESNS | European Music Week | European talent |

MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021. A campaign to celebrate European music across the world, the European Music Week will be a call to support and introduce new European talent and give artists centre stage.

In the past year, due to the current pandemic, festivals have been cancelled and venues had to close their doors and suspend events, with severe consequences for the live music industry, including the artists who were unable to take the spotlight. The European Music Week will take place from January 8 – 15 and is an initiative by ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) and its partners and a lead up to the digital edition of ESNS 2021 (January 13 – 16, 2021).

Robert Meijerink, head of programme at ESNS says:
“European music has been the prime focus of ESNS for 35 years. In the past year a lot of artists missed the opportunity to play live and had a hard time to reach their potential audience. The European Music Week is a perfect way to give them the spotlight. A good opportunity to promote new talent but also to highlight the rich history of European music. Above all, It’s time to start the new year with a positive message and think and work on a new future.”

A wide range of partners across the globe will be celebrating European music and new talent in particular, sharing their content with the hashtag #europeanmusicweek.

Current partners include, amongst others; EBU stations across Europe (BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music, NPO 3FM, BNR, ARD, RAI RADIO 2, RTÉ 2FM, LRT Opus, LUERSL 100.7, SRF, RTS, RADIO BELGRADE ONE, ERR Raadio 2), but also Spotify, Deezer, KEXP, Vice, European festivals, venues and other outlets.

related stories
music services  |  06 Jan 2021

Eros Music Spins 'Eros Now Music': A sweet spot that brings together the best of two worlds, Film & Non-Film Music

MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment company, in a bid to claim its curatorial authority in the music space, today announced a contemporized brand identity for Eros Music - 'Eros Now Music'.

music services  |  06 Jan 2021

NTIA asks the Government - Who Do You Blame Now?

MUMBAI: While the Majority of The Night Time Economy & Hospitality businesses are closed. Who does the Government blame now for the sharp increase in transmissions in the last few weeks?

music services  |  06 Jan 2021

Creators slingshot to fame with Rizzle series

MUMBAI: Rizzle creators are landing opportunities to star in series produced by popular media houses, making Rizzle an even more attractive platform for ambitious creators. Rizzle is India’s leading short series app - a genre that is defining the next evolution in short videos.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group