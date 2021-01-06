ESNS introduces European Music Week - A call to support and introduce new European talent

MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021. A campaign to celebrate European music across the world, the European Music Week will be a call to support and introduce new European talent and give artists centre stage.

In the past year, due to the current pandemic, festivals have been cancelled and venues had to close their doors and suspend events, with severe consequences for the live music industry, including the artists who were unable to take the spotlight. The European Music Week will take place from January 8 – 15 and is an initiative by ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) and its partners and a lead up to the digital edition of ESNS 2021 (January 13 – 16, 2021).

Robert Meijerink, head of programme at ESNS says:

“European music has been the prime focus of ESNS for 35 years. In the past year a lot of artists missed the opportunity to play live and had a hard time to reach their potential audience. The European Music Week is a perfect way to give them the spotlight. A good opportunity to promote new talent but also to highlight the rich history of European music. Above all, It’s time to start the new year with a positive message and think and work on a new future.”

A wide range of partners across the globe will be celebrating European music and new talent in particular, sharing their content with the hashtag #europeanmusicweek.

Current partners include, amongst others; EBU stations across Europe (BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music, NPO 3FM, BNR, ARD, RAI RADIO 2, RTÉ 2FM, LRT Opus, LUERSL 100.7, SRF, RTS, RADIO BELGRADE ONE, ERR Raadio 2), but also Spotify, Deezer, KEXP, Vice, European festivals, venues and other outlets.