Eros Music Spins 'Eros Now Music': A sweet spot that brings together the best of two worlds, Film & Non-Film Music

MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment company, in a bid to claim its curatorial authority in the music space, today announced a contemporized brand identity for Eros Music - 'Eros Now Music'. The remodeled destination comes with the power of synergies of Eros Studios and the OTT platform - Eros Now which will aid the brand by supporting its existing music library, new originals, non-films music and independent artists across languages and genres, thus elevating its current position. This exciting news is certain to bring delight to music aficionados, providing them access to an extensive music library with a plethora of genres to choose from.

Music has always played a pivotal part in culture and everyday lives. It is a reliable way to capture an audience engaging with the content they love. In a country which celebrates the diversity of music, the new, modernized brand will provide an unparallel opportunity to new and emerging talents from across the country to launch their music on the platform and connect with a global audience. The growing demand for independent artists, non-film music, and songs in different languages also enable Eros Now Music to not only cater to audiences varied choice of music but also continue to create the most sought-after destination for new and established musicians within the country.

Eros has also appointed Rajitta Hemwaani as Business Head – Music, who will be responsible for driving the business of Eros Now Music, overlook content creation and acquisition. Rajitta brings more than two decades of experience and expertise in entertainment business to Eros. Over the years, Rajitta has been a part of start-ups and turn arounds and is well known in the business for her disruptive and clutter–breaking ideas for launching some of the most well-known labels, music talent and properties.

Her most recent stint was at 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., where she was the Senior Vice President/Chief Content Officer for the past 4 years. Prior to last business, Rajitta also held leadership roles with established organizations like Universal Music Group, Star TV Network, The Times of India Group, Tips Films, Reliance Entertainment amongst others.

Commenting on the developments Rishika Lulla Singh, Co-President, Eros STX Global Corporation, said,“Music plays a significant part in Indian culture. With Eros Now Music we aim to take consumer experience a notch higher by offering the audience a diversified playlist that brings emerging and established artist across geographies of the country together on one single platform. Furthermore, the worldwide presence of the OTT platform Eros Now will help in enhancing Eros Now Music reach and cater to a wider set of music enthusiasts who enjoy local, cultural, music.”

Commenting on the strengthening the leadership team, Kumar Ahuja, COO, Eros International Limited, shares, “Rajitta comes with proven leadership and business expertise and will play a key role in upscaling Eros Now Music business in the emerging markets. We are delighted to have her onboard and navigate the brand’s growth story.”

Eros Now Music will be releasing hundreds of originals in the next one year, continuing to hold its position as the most preferred music destination. Established and emerging artists with expertise in genres such as Indie, pop, Sufi, EDM, Hip Hop, New Age, amongst others will their talent across regional languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, thus supporting local talent as well as connecting to a wider music audience.