MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottka who will be interviewed by award winning agent Emma Banks of CAA. Marking the “Stop Touting: A Guide to Named Tickets in Europe” by the Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing (FEAT) at ESNS this year, Scumeck will discuss the fight against ticket touting with Emma, why it's more important than ever and how agents, promoters and venues can come together to promote face-value ticket resale.

Scumeck Sabottka (MCT Agentur, DE) has an accomplished career as concert promoter and agent, working with acts like Rammstein, Kraftwerk and The Ramones. Launching MCT in 1984 Scumeck promoted bands like the Violent Femmes, Ramones, Lloyd Cole and the Commotions and Tom Waits. Still with MCT, he joined Mama Concerts and Rau in the mid 1990s which became the go-to agency for emerging names like Lenny Kravitz, Celine Dion, Rammstein, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sigur Ros, Jamiroquai, Kraftwerk, Marilyn Manson and Robbie Williams. He is also the international touring coordinator for Kraftwerk and the European and Australian agent for Rammstein. Alongside that, Sabottka is manager for Lebanese singer Yasmine Hamdan, electronica mastermind Dinos Chapman and Berlin trio Brandt Brauer Frick. Sabotka is founding partner of the annual German double open air festival Hurricane and Southside and mor recently the founding partner of the Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing (FEAT).

Emma Banks (CAA,UK) is a renowned Music Agent representing many of the world’s leading musicians, including Katy Perry, Muse, Arcade Fire, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Florence + The Machine, Marilyn Manson, Kylie Minogue, and Green Day, among others. Emma’s contribution to the industry has been recognised with many awards including the highly prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award in recognition of her contributions to the music industry in 2018. She was honoured twice by the U.K.’s Woman of the Year Awards for the Music Industry – winning the Special Achievement Award in 1997 and Woman of the Year in 2007. She has also won the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) Second Least Offensive Agent Award an unprecedented six times, and is an nine-time winner of Pollstar’s UK Agent of the Year Award. She has also been named to Billboard’s Women In Music and International Power Players lists numerous times.

Scumeck and Emma join Previously ESNS announced keynote interviews with UTA's Head of Global Music Touring Neil Warnock. Interviewed by Greg Parmley (ILMC/IFF/IQ Magazine), Warnock will share his views on 'The Future of Live', as well as Steve Strange of X-Ray Touring, agent for Queens of the Stone Age, Eminem and Coldplay. He will be interviewed by Michael Chugg, tour promoter at Chugg Entertainment, a pioneer in bringing the newest and best musical acts to Australia.

Other conference speakers include; Aly Gillan (Bandcamp), Anita Barisic (Warner Chappell), Claire O’Neill (A Greener Festival, Helen Sildna (Tallinn Music Week), Keith Harris (Keith Harris Music Ltd), Michael Chugg (Michael Chugg Entertainment), Michal Kascak (Pohoda Festival), Sammy Andrews (Deviate Digital), Scott Cohen (Warner Music), Steve Strange (X-Ray Touring), Tom Windish (Paradigm Talent Agency) with more to be announced.

FESTIVAL ACCESS AND CONFERENCE REGISTRATIONS

The showcase part of the festival will be completely free. It’s recommended to register for the platform via esns.nl/tickets to get updates on new announcements and updates on the streams.

The digital platform of the conference will include panel discussions, keynotes, sessions, speed meetings, network opportunities, access to the delegates database and lots of new European music. The conference, themed ‘the road to recovery, already announced a number of key speakers before. Registrations for the ESNS conference cost € 50, and are available via esns.nl/tickets.