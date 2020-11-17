RadioandMusic
RNM
| 17 Nov 2020
music
News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance
Tags:
Music Services | NTIA | FCA Supreme Court Appeal Case | Business Interruption Insurance |

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been decimated by the impact of Covid - 19, not least by the behaviour of Insurance Companies in their management of Business Interruption claims since the closures of many businesses due to the pandemic"

"We are now at the final hurdle with the FCA Supreme Court Appeal hearing this week, and can feel an immense amount of frustration and anger from businesses at the insurance companies that have utilised this process, although expedited, to elongate the potential outcome."

"It has to be said that you can only feel that this strategy by insurers will purposely see many businesses close without seeing their claims fulfilled, bringing into question the integrity of the insurance sector"

