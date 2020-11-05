RadioandMusic
RNM
| 05 Nov 2020
music
News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Michael Kill | Lockdown | UK |

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will take place with the announcement of a national Lockdown, adding to the already increasing number of unregulated and unsafe events placing young people at risk.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night-Time Industries Association says:
“Following the announcement of a national Lockdown on Saturday, we have seen an unprecedented increase in illegal events up and down the country. As predicted due to weather these have moved indoors in the many vacated business spaces and warehouses across the UK”

“There is a growing concern across the sector that frustration is boiling over and the recent news has been met with anger, many blaming the government for mis management of the situation”

“Young people are searching for alternatives to late-night venues, as they struggle to cope with continuing restrictions on their lives due to the pandemic, which is impacting their mental health and social well being”

“Thousands of businesses across the Night-Time Economy and events sector remain closed, unable to open and present safe spaces for people to express themselves, whilst struggling to survive and protect the livelihoods of their staff while unsafe illegal events continue.”

related stories
music services  |  30 Oct 2020

Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster with every new user and creator that comes on our platform. We’re building the world’s largest audio network and it’s clear that our strategy is working.”

music services  |  30 Oct 2020

Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa is back on Google Play Store after being dropped temporarily.

music services  |  29 Oct 2020

METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Indo-Australian broadcasting company, unveiling a multi-lingual Over- the Top (OTT) Plus platform called ME World.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group