RadioandMusic
RNM
| 29 Oct 2020
music
News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Australian | Android | Google Play Store |

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Indo-Australian broadcasting company, unveiling a multi-lingual Over- the Top (OTT) Plus platform called ME World. The new platform is envisioned to be a one-stop solution for entertainment and business needs and will cater to Australia and South Asian regions. The app will be available from 18th October across the globe. It is available on Android, IOS and even on Smart TV’s

The highlight of the novel application is its hyperlocal reach wherein viewers can not only watch Entertainment ,news, movies, or listen to podcasts; they can also book tickets via ME World for events to be held in their locality or neighbourhood and watch events live from home. ME World even allows viewers to showcase their talent and upload their content on the platform. It will be showcased after meeting ME World standard criteria.

"I am delighted to release MEWorld for download for netizens. It is our signature offering that instantly connects communities in and around the world irrespective of the geographical barriers. The application will provide wholesome and varied content ranging from entertainment, events information, movies, local news, business, web series, podcasts among others. Moreover, its interactive interface even allows the viewers to create and upload their content for wide accessibility and engagement. It’s a one shop stop for every app lover, it will also advertise local business & viewers can avail coupons and offers of favrestaurants, spa, movie tickets etc. The release of ME World reaffirms our commitment to curate outstanding content inline with our viewers’ preferences,” said Sri Hari Kommineni, CEO & Founder, ME World. MEworld programme category ranges from Movies, Events, web series, celebrity talk show, Multiple Talent shows and many more .

You can logo on to www.meworldet.com for more information and available on Google play store now, iOS will be soonout.

related stories
music services  |  29 Oct 2020

Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to podcasts as an immersive medium to engage with listeners.

music services  |  22 Oct 2020

India’s music industry to have a non-film growth, short-video boom, paywall pressure and more

MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of Covid-19 have had severe effects on the music industry there over the past six months.

music services  |  21 Oct 2020

NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tier 3, deepens the crisis for the regions businesses, with growing concerns over the survival of the Hospitality and Night Time Economy sector."

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group