RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Oct 2020
music
News
YouTube Music to display new features
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | YouTube Music | Google Play Music store | music |

MUMBAI: Google Play Music store is no longer available. This is part of Google's process of moving its music streaming services to YouTube Music. The company announced that the Google Play Music app will stop functioning completely by the end of this year. YouTube Music, meanwhile, is rolling out new features to enhance the app's experience on TVs, including Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV OS. The tech giant is encouraging users to transfer their Play Music library and data to YouTube Music, or download songs through other ways.

Google Play Music store's webpage displays a message announcing that the service is no longer available. It further says that users should transfer their library to YouTube Music in order to continue listening to their Play Music library. On the mobile version, there is no longer an option to ‘Browse Music.'

Among the new features announced for YouTube Music, users will now be able to easily access their saved playlists and liked songs in the library section on the YouTube Music tab from within the YouTube app on a smart TV. YouTube has also updated visuals in order to showcase album and playlist artwork in their best form.

New features have also been introduced for TVs running the Android TV. Users can upload songs to their YouTube Music library from a computer and access them on TV. There is also a new playback interface that includes information like the song and artist name and a progress bar. Devices with Android TV home screen feature will get to see a new YouTube Music row to help users find the next song to play.

In the coming months, YouTube Music Premium users will be able to continue playing music in the background after exiting the app, much like YouTube Music on mobile.

YouTube Music will automatically be available for devices running Android TV once Google Play Music stops running. By the end of the year, users will lose access to the Google Play Music app completely. Google is focusing on having one music streaming app and has been rolling out features and improvements to YouTube Music to make it as user-friendly as possible.

If users do not want to transfer to YouTube Music, they can download their data via Google Takeout, or delete it through Play Music's account settings. Play Music data that is not transferred or downloaded will eventually be deleted, as per Google.

related stories
music services  |  14 Oct 2020

Google shuts down Play Music store worldwide

MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music. The incremental shutdown continues today with Google getting rid of the ability to buy music from the Play Store worldwide.

music services  |  14 Oct 2020

Gaana unveils 'Gaana Launchpad' to promote emerging Indie Music Talent in India

MUMBAI: After empowering artists with a dedicated cloud-based Artist Dashboard to learn more about their fans, India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana has kicked off a new program called ‘Gaana Launchpad’ to bring emerging indie artists in India into the spotlight.

music services  |  13 Oct 2020

IPRS signs a licensing deal with Hungama Music, its first with an Indian music streaming service

MUMBAI: On the outset of October 2020, recognized as a Fair-Trade Month, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) celebrates its collaboration with Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in the country, making it the first major licensing deal with an Indian music st

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group