Google shuts down Play Music store worldwide
MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music. The incremental shutdown continues today with Google getting rid of the ability to buy music from the Play Store worldwide.

The service let you buy songs and listen to them in GPM, with users also having the option to download the MP3 files.

With the last big Play Store for Android revamp, Google de-emphasized buying music. The section was not featured in the bottom bar, and hidden toward the bottom of the navigation drawer.

“Browse music” no longer appears this afternoon, while the web displays a “Music store on Google Play is no longer available” shutdown message. This deprecation started in late August, and some users lost access over the course of September. It follows the Music Manager desktop app also shutting down.

Looking ahead, Play Music will lose the ability to stream content around the world later this month. Google will keep Play Music playlists, uploads, purchases, likes, and other data until December to give users a chance to migrate to YouTube Music using the transfer tool. All data will be removed after that.

related stories
music services  |  14 Oct 2020

YouTube Music to display new features

MUMBAI: Google Play Music store is no longer available. This is part of Google's process of moving its music streaming services to YouTube Music. The company announced that the Google Play Music app will stop functioning completely by the end of this year.

music services  |  14 Oct 2020

Gaana unveils 'Gaana Launchpad' to promote emerging Indie Music Talent in India

MUMBAI: After empowering artists with a dedicated cloud-based Artist Dashboard to learn more about their fans, India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana has kicked off a new program called ‘Gaana Launchpad’ to bring emerging indie artists in India into the spotlight.

music services  |  13 Oct 2020

IPRS signs a licensing deal with Hungama Music, its first with an Indian music streaming service

MUMBAI: On the outset of October 2020, recognized as a Fair-Trade Month, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) celebrates its collaboration with Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in the country, making it the first major licensing deal with an Indian music st

