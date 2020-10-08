RadioandMusic
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks
Tags:
Music Services | KitKat | JioSaavn | music |

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one of India’s leading Confectionary brand, Nestle KitKat for a multi-channel activation to provide musical breaks to millions of young Indians.

The partnership and activation was kicked off mid-September and includes KitKat advertising on JioSaavn along with KitKat consumers across the country getting a chance to win subscription to JioSaavn Pro. The activation also included JioSaavn’s presence on the brand’s packaging, in-store promotions, along with the presence of Nestle’s brands on digital audio advertising on JioSaavn through the rest of the year.

As India continues to adjust and adapt to the pandemic, newer stressful challenges emerge. The strategic partnership intends to encourage everyone to take a short KitKat break whilst relaxing with some uninterrupted music, getting back to their day rejuvenated with a fresh perspective. As part of Kitkat’s first-ever association with a digital audio platform, around 25 Million KitKat packs (INR 10 SKU) will be co-branded with JioSaavn’s logo on its packaging; and will be accompanied by the brand’s positioning “Have a break, have a KitKat”, inspiring consumers to participate get a chance to win Musical breaks with a month’s subscription to JioSaavn Pro subscription worth Rs. 99 every minute. While the consumer offer will be valid until 30th October, the code for JioSaavn’s Pro subscription will be redeemable till the end of the year.

Speaking on the association, Mihir Shah, Vice President of Consumer Revenue, JioSaavn said, “We are thrilled to enter into this strategic alliance with KitKat as we reverberate with their tagline that reminds consumers to take a break during challenging situations. We have initiated a host of marketing solutions that also include association with JioSaavn Pro along with unique advertising opportunities on the JioSaavn app to build earbud moments for the brand and boost their sales.”

Nikhil Chand, Director - Food and Confectionery, Nestle said, “KITKAT, with its positioning of 'Have a Break, Have a KITKAT' has given millions of Indian consumers enjoyable breaks with delicious, crispy KITKAT fingers. We are delighted to enter into this partnership with JioSaavn as it allows us to drive synergies to target our core consumers and offer them an uninterrupted Musical break for them to have a break and come back with a fresh perspective. The partnership allows us to amplify our core message of Life Hai, KitKat Break banta hai, this time through music.”

JioSaavn is among the Top 10 Digital Publishers in the country today. The audio streaming platform further has identified a 72.5% increase in the number of unique brands that have come on board since 2019, with as many as 85 new brands choosing to engage with the platform in various ways - including pandemic-related advertising. Several verticals, including FMCG, Media & Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Alcohol-Beverages, Gaming and BFSI, doubled down on their digital audio presence - using JioSaavn’s massive reach to connect with millions of users. JioSaavn provides multi-format ad-experiences including audio, display, and content associations for brands to connect with its millions of monthly active users with a strong pan-India presence.

