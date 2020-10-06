RadioandMusic
RNM
| 06 Oct 2020
music
News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Dolby Laboratories | Dhoom 3 | music |

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in India to release in the theatres in Dolby surround sound (25 years ago, in 1995). DHOOM:3 was among the first few Hindi films in India to release in the theatres in Dolby Atmos (in 2013). And now YRF has officially become the first music label in India to bring a new immersive experience to its catalogue of hit music tracks under the album ‘Best of YRF’ in Dolby Atmos®.

With the unfolding of the official 50-year completion announcement, the golden anniversary year is bound to witness ground-breaking film lineup, partnerships and promotion all through the year.

Mr. Anand Gurnani, Vice President – Digital & New Media, Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd. commented, “YRF has always pushed the frontiers of new emerging technologies by embracing them proactively. Adoption of Dolby Atmos technology for our music tracks was a natural choice, which will fuel an enriched close-to-studio-music-listening experience for our fans across the globe and will surely be a game-changer. We are committed to scaling up our music catalogue in Dolby Atmos.”

Dolby Atmos Music allows people to connect with their favorite music in a whole new way, pulling listeners into a song and revealing what was lost with stereo recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. YRF music catalogue boasts of some phenomenal tracks across all music genres and listening to it in Dolby Atmos will unleash every detail as it was meant to be heard, completely immersing fans in a whole new way.

Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories said, “Dolby Atmos is a new experience for creators and music enthusiasts. It presents an array of new possibilities for creators to experiment and express themselves with their recordings. We are very proud of our collaboration with YRF over the years. We are delighted to work with YRF on their 50 year celebration and provide all support needed for bringing Dolby Atmos Music experience to consumers.”

With such a milestone year ahead, this experience seems like the perfect offering to their fans. Imagine listening to some of their chartbusters like Ghungroo (from WAR), Swag Se Swagat (from TIGER ZINDA HAI) and Nashe Si (from BEFIKRE) in immersive Dolby Atmos. Can’t wait, can you? Watch out.

related stories
music services  |  05 Oct 2020

Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events and Experiential Marketing Domain Company of Percept Ltd, conceptualized and executed a successful interactive Live Virtual Event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd’s 38th Annual General Meeting.

music services  |  02 Oct 2020

The Rattle debuts world's first music venture label making artists and inventors founders of their own companies to empower true change in music

MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativity and promotes sustained innovation and social change.

music services  |  01 Oct 2020

ShareChat signs global music licensing deal with Times Music

MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Times Music, one India’s leading music labels and music publishers, to license its music catalog for both ShareChat and Moj.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group