RadioandMusic
RNM
| 01 Oct 2020
music
News
ShareChat signs global music licensing deal with Times Music
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Times Music | Mandar Thakur | Speed Records | music |

MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Times Music, one India’s leading music labels and music publishers, to license its music catalog for both ShareChat and Moj. This will also include the leading Punjabi Music catalog of Speed Records, which boasts largest market share in Punjabi music and has some of the top Punjabi Hits like ‘Lamberghini’,’ Mann Bharrya’ and many more.

The collaboration would enable ShareChat and Moj users to access an exhaustive library of Times Music and Speed Records to create content on the two platforms, bringing a more immersive experience.

Times Music is home to an iconic music library that represents Bollywood, Spiritual, Indie, Pop, Rock, and other non-film music genres. More than 240 million users on ShareChat and Moj would now be able to explore the entire Times Music & Speed Records library, and add amazing new music to their own videos, making their creation more lively and enjoyable.

Berges Y Malu, Director, ShareChat said, “As an Indian social media platform with the largest set of active users, top tier talent and the most exhaustive music library, we are excited with Times Music joining us to elevate the social experiences of our community of users. Our partnership with Times Music is one such step to bolster our music library and give wings to our creator’s creativity.”

Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music said, “Times Music’s partnership with ShareChat is the start of a new chapter. Times Music has always been digitally progressive and works with various partners across the globe for its music and artists to be heard worldwide. We commend ShareChat’s approach towards licensing music rights from content owners and artists for their platform and we wish this partnership our very best.”

related stories
music services  |  01 Oct 2020

'Map Of Me' is here to help channelize young people and make them problem solvers: Lisa Heydlauff

Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skill set and solve a problem at the same time.

music services  |  30 Sep 2020

The first EXIT Festival Life Stream reached 4 million viewers in support of the UN World Food Program

MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivals in the world were either postponed or held only online, EXIT managed to realize Life Stream, a global project that will mark the festival 2020 in many ways.

Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello
music services  |  29 Sep 2020

Apple Original Films, Billie Eilish announce documentary feature film

MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry," directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group