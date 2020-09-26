RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Sep 2020
music
News
Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Night Time Economy | Government Curfew | NTIA |

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew - With defiant customers determined to continue their night out!

Michael Kill CEO NTIA; "Feedback from over 300 Night Time Economy businesses on Thursday & Friday night across the country reported a catastrophic drop in trade, showing on average 62% down on previous weeks, believed to be solely due to the implementation of the new restrictions."

"Many business operators reported that customers were unwilling to allow the curfew to limit their evenings, and that many were seeking alternative locations to continue there social experience"

"It is very clear that the systematic closure of businesses at the same time has been counterproductive, culminating in overcrowding on public transport and dispersal routes."

"The sector has been very explicit in its feedback to the Government regarding the impact of a 22.00pm curfew on the Night Time Economy, but we are yet to see the scientific evidence to substantiate the decision to implement this and we feel the sector has been unfairly targeted "

related stories
music services  |  25 Sep 2020

Empty Promises have left the Night Time Economy Sector in Exile

MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industry in Exile

music services  |  24 Sep 2020

The NTIA reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme

MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and measures to see business through the winter.

music services  |  22 Sep 2020

Go premium in new spot, Spotify encourages users to do so!

MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefits such as ad-free music, high-quality sound, and unlimited offline listening.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group