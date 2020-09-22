Go premium in new spot, Spotify encourages users to do so!

MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefits such as ad-free music, high-quality sound, and unlimited offline listening. India is a value-conscious market keeping this in mind, the campaign, conceptualized by Leo Burnett, makes a case for the paid service offering.

Spotify’s latest campaign featuring Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar encourages users to go Premium on the platform and takes a dig on in-app ads. Launched earlier this week, the ads highlight how to avoid ‘ads ki chik chik’ on Spotify. Spotify Premium - by focusing on an obvious pain point that interrupts a great music experience - ad breaks

Keeping this in mind, the campaign makes a case for the paid service offering ‘Spotify Premium’, by focusing on an obvious pain point that interrupts a great music experience ad breaks.

Partnering with artist Nucleya, the film takes on advertising clichés to a catchy tune. The campaign is a lighthearted anti-anthem for ads breaks, taking on category stereotypes such as exaggerated product shots, words, and imagery that advertising is still actively using, but the audiences are done and over with.

“We had a blast coming up with advertising clichés and typical executions that we have been seeing for decades. Collaborating with Nucleya and jamming with him over video calls was the highlight of this Spotify campaign. He is absolutely brilliant and so humble. I am sure the audiences will enjoy watching it as much as we did create it. One of the team members had this idea of planting Easter eggs for Nucleya fans, by using titles of his tracks at various places. This worked wonderfully on social media.” Vikram Pandey (Spiky) National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India said while speaking about the campaign,The campaign has been released on digital platforms.

The Campaign: