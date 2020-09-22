RadioandMusic
RNM
| 22 Sep 2020
music
News
Go premium in new spot, Spotify encourages users to do so!
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Spotify | Nucleya | Leo Burnett | Vikram Pandev |

MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefits such as ad-free music, high-quality sound, and unlimited offline listening. India is a value-conscious market keeping this in mind, the campaign, conceptualized by Leo Burnett, makes a case for the paid service offering.

Spotify’s latest campaign featuring Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar encourages users to go Premium on the platform and takes a dig on in-app ads. Launched earlier this week, the ads highlight how to avoid ‘ads ki chik chik’ on Spotify. Spotify Premium - by focusing on an obvious pain point that interrupts a great music experience - ad breaks

Keeping this in mind, the campaign makes a case for the paid service offering ‘Spotify Premium’, by focusing on an obvious pain point that interrupts a great music experience ad breaks.

Partnering with artist Nucleya, the film takes on advertising clichés to a catchy tune. The campaign is a lighthearted anti-anthem for ads breaks, taking on category stereotypes such as exaggerated product shots, words, and imagery that advertising is still actively using, but the audiences are done and over with.

“We had a blast coming up with advertising clichés and typical executions that we have been seeing for decades. Collaborating with Nucleya and jamming with him over video calls was the highlight of this Spotify campaign. He is absolutely brilliant and so humble. I am sure the audiences will enjoy watching it as much as we did create it. One of the team members had this idea of planting Easter eggs for Nucleya fans, by using titles of his tracks at various places. This worked wonderfully on social media.” Vikram Pandey (Spiky) National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India said while speaking about the campaign,The campaign has been released on digital platforms.

The Campaign:

related stories
music services  |  22 Sep 2020

Spotify employees reportedly want editorial control over Joe Rogan podcast!

MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editorial control over Joe Rogan's JRE Podcasts.

music services  |  22 Sep 2020

Night Time Industries Association reacts to government curfew announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet another devastating blow to the already beleaguered night-time economy, struggling to survive and in desperate need of sector-specific financial support from the Government.

music services  |  21 Sep 2020

Spotify comes up with push notifications for new episodes

MUMBAI: Spotify users will finally get notifications for upcoming new podcasts they have followed as Spotify is adding a crucial feature to its podcasts section. Now, thanks to a new update, users will be able to benefit from this feature.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group