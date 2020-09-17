RadioandMusic
Spotify stock falls after Amazon announced podcasts to its music streaming service
MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasts to its music streaming service.

Users in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan will be able to stream podcasts for free across all tiers of Amazon Music, the company said. Amazon Music offers users a range of paid and free, ad-supported options to access the service. Amazon Prime customers also get access to more than 2 million songs ad-free as part of their $119-per-year membership.

Amazon is launching podcasts at a time when the industry has become increasingly competitive. Spotify has invested heavily in producing original podcasts and has acquired four companies to expand its library, including The Ringer, Gimlet Media, Anchor and Parcast. Meanwhile, Apple's Podcasts app hosts a range of content for free and is installed on iPhones by default.

Amazon will offer listeners original and curated content. The music streaming service will feature well-known podcasts such as "Radiolab," "Planet Money" and "Crime Junkie," as well as original shows produced exclusively for the service that are hosted by celebrities such as producer DJ Khaled, actor Will Smith, sportscaster Dan Patrick and musician Becky G. Beginning in February, Amazon will become the exclusive home of "Disgraceland," a popular "music-meets-true-crime" podcast.

The multimedia podcast hosted by Becky G will show off a new integration between Amazon Music and Twitch, announced earlier this month. The feature lets musicians link their profiles on the Amazon-owned video site to the streaming service, enabling users to watch live Twitch content in the Music app.

Amazon's voice-activated Echo devices will pull content from the Amazon Music library when users ask their device to play podcasts, Amazon said.

music services  |  17 Sep 2020

Spotify censure new Apple services bundle on antitrust grounds

MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Inc (AAPL.O), saying that a new subscription bundle offer from the iPhone maker abuses its dominant market position by favoring its own Apple Music service.

private fm stations  |  16 Sep 2020

IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio partner of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

music services  |  16 Sep 2020

Divo Music partners with Sony/ATV to expand Global Publishing Services in India

MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music distribution and publishing, announced it has partnered with Sony/ATV Music Publishing to administer its publishing rights for overseas markets.

