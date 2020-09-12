Try Bopdrop app for online streaming and music sharing

MUMBAI: Bopdrop app is sure to enthrall all the music lovers out there. Users can share one song a day and see what others are listening to on an explore feed.

While listening music on Instagram and sharing screenshots is truly a thankless job. Most people just tap away to other stories they aren’t emotionally invested in.At this point, you recognize that nobody cares! Given the lack of responses you get about your excellent, groundbreaking music taste.

Cultivating a social media following and caring about the music is a lost cause. But Bopdrop app platform, that allows you to accomplish just that.While it’s clear bopdrop is the new kid on the scene, and features will develop as more users join and offer feedback. Bopdrop offers a 30-second preview of any shared song. This preview is predetermined, taking away users’ ability to highlight a certain portion of a song they’re into.

If you use Spotify to connect to the Chicago-based app, you can add any songs you discover to a special “bopdrop” playlist on your account, but you don’t even have to link a Spotify account the only feature you’ll miss out on is the ability to add songs to that playlist.