RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Sep 2020
music
News
Try Bopdrop app for online streaming and music sharing
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Bopdrop app | Streaming app | Music Sharing |

MUMBAI: Bopdrop app is sure to enthrall all the music lovers out there. Users can share one song a day and see what others are listening to on an explore feed.

While listening music on Instagram and sharing screenshots is truly a thankless job. Most people just tap away to other stories they aren’t emotionally invested in.At this point, you recognize that nobody cares! Given the lack of responses you get about your excellent, groundbreaking music taste.

Cultivating a social media following and caring about the music is a lost cause. But Bopdrop app platform, that allows you to accomplish just that.While it’s clear bopdrop is the new kid on the scene, and features will develop as more users join and offer feedback. Bopdrop offers a 30-second preview of any shared song. This preview is predetermined, taking away users’ ability to highlight a certain portion of a song they’re into.

If you use Spotify to connect to the Chicago-based app, you can add any songs you discover to a special “bopdrop” playlist on your account, but you don’t even have to link a Spotify account the only feature you’ll miss out on is the ability to add songs to that playlist.

related stories
music services  |  11 Sep 2020

'Apple One' subscription confirmed by Apple Music app

MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate. According to strings of code found within the latest release of the Apple Music app for Android devices (ver. 3.4.0 beta), Apple references a new product it’s calling “Apple One.”

music services  |  11 Sep 2020

Short video app Rizzle announces global partnership with Soundstripe

MUMBAI: Top original content based short video app Rizzle today announced their global partnership with Soundstripe, one of the fastest-growing tech-enabled production music companies, to empower the users with thousands of songs to create amazing video content on the app.

music services  |  11 Sep 2020

T-Series files a lawsuit against short video music app 'Roposo'

MUMBAI: Rapid growth of short-video apps are sparking unrest from music rights holder about licensing deals. After the ban of Tik-Tok it has led to a spike In downloading its virals and has create some tension around it.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group