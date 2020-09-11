T-Series files a lawsuit against short video music app 'Roposo'

MUMBAI: Rapid growth of short-video apps are sparking unrest from music rights holder about licensing deals. After the ban of Tik-Tok it has led to a spike In downloading its virals and has create some tension around it. Biggest Music companies , T-series is taking some legal action not just grumbling publicly

T-Series has filed a lawsuit against Roposo, send copyright violation notices to many social video platforms such as Bolo Indya, Mitron, MX Player’s Takatak, Triller and Josh” reports the Deccan Chronicle. Seeing the article,T-series is asking each of group of apps for 3.5 crores ($476.k) due to damage.

Bolo Indya’s founder has responded publicly so far and is the only one among the companies and says any infringing videos on its app have been uploaded by users migrating across from other apps. “These videos weren’t created on our platform and any such video reported from time to time, where any possible breach of IPR [intellectual property rights] is there, is immediately removed from the platform

T-Series and other Indian labels hope to prod the short-video apps towards proper licensing deals.What we don’t know yet is what kind of terms the labels are looking for in those licensing agreements, and which of the apps – which range from independent startups to offshoots from bigger tech companies – will have the financial muscle to meet them.

Neeraj Kalyan slammed them for “habitually infringing music content since their launch and for busy finding excuses not respecting the right of the music copyright owners”.T-Series had already been cited as one of four Indian labels sending infringement notices to short-video apps earlier this month, with the company’s president