RadioandMusic
RNM
| 10 Sep 2020
music
News
Play Music to discontinue from October; Google informs users!
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Google Play Music | Google | Discontinue |

MUMBAI: Google send email to its user reminding them that at the end of the year between October,Google play music will be removed permanently,the user have been asked to switch to Youtube Music.

Google play user will have an option to download any music that they have purchased or uploaded to Google Play Music, as well as a list of the tracks, playlists and radio stations in the library.

Google play music will notify the users before they delete their  access

to Google Play Music Library and data.

After they discontinue one can also uninstall the Google Play Music app.

related stories
music services  |  10 Sep 2020

NTIA joins academic and industry experts fear 'Rule Of Six' could sound 'Death Knell' for many in live music sector

MUMBAI: Further restrictions around social gatherings alongside new requirements for night-time economy businesses could sound the death knell for an already under threat live music venues, clubs and event sector, a leading academic and industry research project has warned.

music services  |  10 Sep 2020

Learn how COVID-19 is transforming Live Music Industry

MUMBAI: The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India has made people conscious about their physical and mental wellbeing.

music services  |  10 Sep 2020

BIG FM takes significant strides towards emotional well-being with its ‘E-WELLNESS’ program for employees

MUMBAI: The last few months have been challenging for everyone due to the ongoing pandemic, affecting the lives of millions and pushing them to reorient on a personal and professional level.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group