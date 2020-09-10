Play Music to discontinue from October; Google informs users!

MUMBAI: Google send email to its user reminding them that at the end of the year between October,Google play music will be removed permanently,the user have been asked to switch to Youtube Music.

Google play user will have an option to download any music that they have purchased or uploaded to Google Play Music, as well as a list of the tracks, playlists and radio stations in the library.



Google play music will notify the users before they delete their access

to Google Play Music Library and data.

After they discontinue one can also uninstall the Google Play Music app.