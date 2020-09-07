BIG FM in association with HDFC ERGO culminates ‘Hands For Humanity’ campaign, A CSR initiative for those in need!

MUMBAI: Inspiring change and spreading a ray of hope and positivity in these trying times; BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd., one of India's largest general insurance company in the private sector, lead by example as they join hands to distribute ration kits amongst 1000 migrant and underprivileged families hit by the COVID-19 crisis across various pockets of Mumbai. The 10-day long ‘Hands For Humanity’ campaign, a CSR Initiative by HDFC ERGO, culminated recently as it served families with pre-created ration kits that included essentials such as rice, lentils, cooking-oil, masks , sanitizers & sanitary napkins amongst other key things.

As the world grapples with the disastrous ramifications of the pandemic, families and individuals, who live on daily wages have been affected severely due to the lockdown. With an objective to provide relief and spread smiles, the distribution drive implemented with the help of the NGO, United Way Foundation, kick-started on 27th August and covered the length and breadth of the city. Aimed at distributing ration to 1000 families, the campaign exceeded its target as it donated ration kits to 1131 families in total. In addition to ensuring no one remains hungry, the campaign also raised awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene and following all the safety protocols in the current times.

Commenting on the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM said, “We are glad to collaborate with HDFC ERGO once again after our highly successful ‘High Beam - Not OK Please’ campaign last year. These are trying times, and all of us are doing our best to come out of it stronger. And in an unprecedented scenario such as this, it becomes our moral responsibility to help those who are in need and have been affected the most! Through this initiative ‘Hands For Humanity’, we are humbled to have been able to help families who are in need in the city. We would also like to thank our execution partner, United Way Foundation, for supporting the campaign.”

Adding to the same, Mr. Samir H. Shah, ED & CFO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd. said, “The ‘Hands for Humanity' campaign is the need of the hour due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis we are all faced with. Through this initiative, the efforts were to help the needy overcome the difficulties by providing some daily essentials. This is one more step by HDFC ERGO in bringing about positivity and happiness in people’s lives. We are happy to have partnered with BIG FM for this campaign and would also like to extend our gratitude to the United Way Foundation, who have helped us in the execution of the campaign.”

The ‘Hands for Humanity’ CSR initiative by HDFC ERGO is in alignment with their motto to 'Take it easy', and spread hope and optimism. The initiative also further reinstates BIG FM’s objective of spearheading purpose-led initiatives. With the onus to inform, educate, and entertain, BIG FM continues to exemplify credibility, authenticity and purpose in each of its efforts. The campaign was extensively promoted across the radio network’s on-air and digital platforms.