TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, the largest streaming platform for South Asian music and audio entertainment, have today announced a long-term exclusive partnership to create a collaborative, cross-channel stream that will deepen both their Indian user base’s engagement with their favorite music.

JioSaavn will integrate with TRILLER over the next few months, driving growth and subscribers for both services. Earlier this year the music service announced a New "Living Search" with recommendations and Shorties - 15 second looping visuals to accompany select tracks. At launch, this global integration will provide JioSaavn users with regularly updated exclusive TRILLER video content from top artists and songs.

Modules and Artist Pages on JioSaavn and TRILLER Shorties in the player will include artist callouts and branding for TRILLER, encouraging users to check out their social video platform. Users will also have an opportunity to record their own videos for a chance to have it appear on JioSaavn. Starting out with single videos for the Top 100 artists and tracks, the music streaming service will over time feature modules of TRILLER videos for as many top streamed artists as possible, updating weekly.

Triller has seen a meteoric rise as the Indian subcontinent’s most popular, "go to" platform for music sharing and discovery. Ranked as the #1 App in all categories in the App Store, it now shares credence in 50 countries including the United States, Australia, France, Great Britain, Italy and more.

“Both TRILLER and JioSaavn have paved way as disruptors in the global music industry. We are very excited about this development as our partnership will pioneer a fresh format of ‘collective discovery’ for new-age content creators in India,” mentions Mike Lu, CEO, TRILLER. “Internationally, TRILLER already has licensing partnerships with the majority of the top studios, including Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Universal, allowing users to create content with an extensive catalog of music. This association is a step forward in localizing and personalising our app’s appeal to the Indian ecosystem.”

Rishi Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of JioSaavn said, “We have built a user-centric and data driven platform with a focus on consumer experience and groundbreaking original content. As we grow, we are committed to advancing our world class product; always at the intersection of music and entertainment. Connecting creators to millions of fans is at the core of everything we do. Our cross-platform collaboration with TRILLER enables artists to create and express our culture in the most innovative ways. We are confident that this partnership will exponentially grow both companies”

TRILLER has unlocked the secrets to social streaming, by closing the loop between viral videos and music streams. It is no wonder then that its envious list of International investors and strategic partners worldwide include artists such as Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Marshmello, Lil Wayne, Juice WRLD, Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Baron Davis, Tyga, TI, Jake Paul and Troy Cartner, among others.

TRILLER’s ‘desi’ content creator bank equals its global street cred, with the likes of Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Armaan Malik, Bhuvan Bam, Awez Darbar and many other popular personalities making their way onto the app within days of its Indian release. Currently, Triller has roughly 70 million active users a month, with a total of 250 million downloads worldwide, reporting 500% month-over-month growth.