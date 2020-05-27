RadioandMusic
TikTok video shows the new way of partying during pandemic
Tags:
Music Services | Anton Katrencik | TikTok | Milan Lieskovsky | DJ | Madonna | K-Pop |

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of COVID-19, many flouters have been reported from various parts of the globe. While some have organized parties during the lockdown, others have gone to a club and not followed self-isolation norms.

Various celebrities, including Madonna and some K-Pop stars, have seen themselves amidst controversies. Now, a corona party has surfaced online that happened in Slovakia with a professional DJ, a YouTuber and a technical team on board.

Anton Katrencik posted the clip on his TikTok account, which shows some people dancing in their respective squares as DJ blasts music. The video has been going viral on the internet with over 7.5 million views.

An extended version of the video has been posted on his YouTube page. Here the location under a bridge becomes clearer as a banner saying, ‘Homeless party’ comes to the view. The title of the video translates to ‘Party under the bridge with Milan Lieskovsky in Oravska Lesna’. Oravska Lesna is a village and municipality in northern Slovakia. On the other hand, Lieskovsky is a popular musical artist and DJ.

While health officials of several countries have warned about conducting coronavirus parties, quarantine restrictions were loosened in Slovakia from May 6.

The country had seen one of the most successful cases of dealing with the virus. The Slovak government had imposed a national lockdown on March 16, days before the first case was even reported.

related stories
music services  |  27 May 2020

Spotify has finally rolled out "unlimited library"

MUMBAI: Like many streaming services, Spotify has a few limits, even for paying customers.

music services  |  26 May 2020

NTIA raises concerns over the impact of social distancing on the Night Time Economy and events sector

MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Industry to find solutions has been received well, but there is a big question on what the government's expectations are in terms of public health measures, and much scepticism from the sector as

music services  |  26 May 2020

Times Music's exclusive partner speed records is the 1st Punjabi music label to hit 30 million subscribers

MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of South East Asia's India's largest media conglomerate, The Times of India. Speed Records is the top Punjabi music record label with the most diverse catalog in regional music.

