Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today announced Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained, a mega live digital concert with over 75 independent artists from around the world. The multi-format concert will feature artists from different fields performing comedy, poetry, musical renditions and more for the audiences. Premiering on 31st May 2020 at 6 PM, the concert will be available to live stream on Hungama Music and Hungama Artist Aloud’s Facebook pages, YouTube channels and across Hungama’s extended partner network in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Middle East and Africa.

In a bid to help those affected by COVID-19, Hungama Artist Aloud has also partnered with the Crowdfunding platform, Ketto.org. Viewers will have the option to donate through Ketto to the NGO, Habitat For Humanity, that is working to support daily wage earners and migrant workers during the pandemic. All donations can be made by visiting https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/HungamaArtistAloud or scanning a QR code that will be flashed on the screen during the concert.

Speaking about the concert, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Hungama Artist Aloud has always worked towards supporting independent artists and providing them a platform to share their talent with the world. With the possibility of life being online for the next few months even for entertainment and talent, we hope to present this online concert as an example to the kind of shows one can expect in the future. The agenda is to inspire the world with music and entertainment, and give the artist community a global stage to engage with their fans, even if it is digitally.”

The concert will include performances from 7 Bantai’z, Abhash Jha, Abhijit Ganguly, Aishwarya Majmudar, Ali Barter, Aalok Srivastava, Ambi Subramaniam, Amit Mishra, Amit Sana, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Anil Wanvari (DJ Dad), Anirban Dasgupta, Anshu Mor, Anweshaa, Ashish Chauhan from Delhi Indie Project, Aurko & Alive India Artists, Bhavya Pandit, Chhavi Sodhani, Daniel Fernandes, Darshan Mehta, Dhruv The Band, Dr. Palash Sen from Euphoria, Eka, Faridkot, Gaurav Kapur, Gayatri Asokan, Gino Banks, Ricky Kej (featuring Lonnie Park, IP Singh, Mzansi Youth Choir, Nate Horton, Billy Golicki, London McDaniel), Gunjan Utreja, Hamsika Iyer, Jasbir Jassi, Jasleen Aulakh, Joe Alvares, K – Pop Artist Dabit, Kunal Rao, Manasi Scott, Mauli Dave, Megha Bhardwaj, Mehreen, Middle Name Dance Band, Mihir Joshi, Naveen Kaushik, Neeti Palta, Nikita Ahuja, Nikita Gandhi, Nise Meruno, Ojas Adhiya, Ollie Gabriel, Parikrama, Pooja Sachdeva, Prachi Chaube, Prashasti Singh, Pravin Godkhindi, Purbayan Chatterjee, Rahul Dua, Rashmi Agarwal, Reewa Rathod, Rohan Joshi, Rohini Ramnathan, Ronkini Gupta, Sahil Sharma, Sanjoy Das, Shaan, Shashaa Tirupati, Shashwat Singh, Sheldon D'Silva, Sheppard, Shikhar Naad Qureshi, Shivangi Bhayana, Shrusti Barlewar, Simerjeet Singh, Subir Malik from Parikrama, Suchismita Das, Suchitra Pillai, Suryansh from The Suryansh Project, Taufiq Qureshi (featuring various artists), The PriyaRang Project, Thomson Andrews, Tirthankar Poddar aka 2Blue, Tochi Raina, Uday Benegal, Usha Uthup, Varijashree Venugopal, Varun Thakur, Neville Shah, Kautuk Srivastava, Aadar Malik, Vijaya Shankar, Vipin Aneja, Vipul from Folk Masti, Vishal Dhumal, WNTALN and Yoko Rai.

The concert will also feature a motivational song titled “United We Fight” by The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to inspire people to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19. The song is written and composed by Joe Alvares with vocals by Usha Uthup, Salim Merchant, Shefali Alvares Rashid, Benny Dayal, Sonam Kalra, Chandan Bala Kalyan, Joe Alvares, Salome and Samira, and music by Tubby, Pandit Ravi Chari, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasiya and Ustad Faisal Qureshi.

Talking about the mega online concert, Usha Uthup said, “I am elated to be a part of the concert. The digital medium is already revolutionizing the way we interact with the world. Platforms like Hungama Artist Aloud will become all the more important for artists to perform and engage with their fans.”

Speaking about the property further, Tochi Raina said, “These are uncertain times and music is known to help soothe and get people through difficult situations. This is why I’m delighted to be a part of a property like Hungama Artist Aloud’s Independent Together that will help entertain people and also offer them a momentary respite from everything going on around us.”

Ricky Kej added, “As an artist, it is important for me to continuously innovate. Independent Together is one of the most innovative formats that I have come across in recent times. I am certain that we are going to see more such properties in the future. I look forward to performing for my fans and wish them health and safety, within their homes.”

Hungama Artist Aloud’s talent partners for Independent Together include The Event Co & Ginger PR (Instrumental and light music talent), KWAN, Believe Live, Parikrama Inc, One Digital Entertainment, Purple Star Entertainment and Pink Box Events, while Comedy Talent Partner includes DeadAnt.

Independent Together will be available to live stream on:

Hungama Music’s Facebook Page – Facebook.com/HungamaMusic

Hungama’s YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/hungamamusicofficial

Hungama Artist Aloud’s Facebook Page – facebook.com/artistaloud

Hungama Artist Aloud’s YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/ArtistAloud

Besides this, Hungama Artist Aloud will leverage Hungama’s distribution network to reach a wide audience across different countries. In addition to the concert’s live streaming on Hungama Music and Hungama Play, the concert will be available through Hungama Play on MX Player, Snapdeal and Tata Sky Binge. Hungama’s association with Xiaomi will also enable users to watch the concert via Hungama Play on Mi TV and Mi Video. Additionally, users can enjoy the concert on smart TVs like OnePlus TV, TCL, CloudWalker and Zeasn, DTH platforms like Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, along with ISPs like ACT Fibernet, ANI Networks, Alliance Broadband, DEN Broadband, Netplus and Meghbala Broadband.