Supermoon Live to home is all set to enter the International Arena

MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived to deliver larger than life performances and the best of Live Entertainment to its audiences across multiple cities in the country. Enthralling the audiences with several on-ground performances, Zee Live took an initiative to keep the dose of entertainment alive even during these unprecedented times. Supermoon continued to entertain the Indian audiences through its online initiative – Supermoon Live to Home.

This was live streamed on ZEE5’s platform, offering a fresh dose of engaging content in the comfort and safety of home to its audiences. The core philosophy was to encourage social distancing, keeping the viewers positively engaged and entertained. After a phenomenal success in the Indian market, ZEE Live has partnered with ZEE International to take this initiative to audiences across the globe. Through this partnership, Supermoon Live to Home will reach out to a wider audience, keeping them entertained by bringing the best of Music and Comedy, every weekend, across Asia Pacific, MENA, UK, Americas, and Canada on Zee TV with a live stream on ZEE’s digital entertainment destination ZEE5.

Starting 23rd May, Supermoon Live to Home International will present 12 weeks of original content, catering to 1.3 billion viewers in 173 countries with engaging acts with over 24 renowned artists and bands including Bickram Ghosh, Palash Sen, Sahil Khattar, Varun Thakur to name a few.

Swaroop Banerjee, COO and Business Head, Zee LIVE, said: “We are incredibly thrilled with this partnership through our International business, to be able to take the Supermoon brand to our Indian audiences across the world and be able to share positive vibes through our music and comic genres is a landmark moment for us. In the next 12 weekends some of our most loved musicians and comedians from India will be sharing stage from their homes to millions of homes across the world.”

Mukund Cairae, COO, Zee International Business, said, “This current period has been a unique time in our life when the entire world is united in staying safe at home. This has changed the very nature of performances from being held at public venues to being provided to our viewers at home. At Zee International, we promise a never-ending variety of content. For the first time, viewers of Zee across the globe will be watching Supermoon Live to Home and Every Weekend, from June till August 2020, viewers will be entertained by mind blowing musical performances and quirky stand-up acts. Apart from the South Asian diaspora, we are also expecting more local viewers to tune in, thus generating a truly International platform for the maestros.”

Bickram Ghosh quoted, “I am delighted to be a part of Supermoon Live to Home International initiative and I am thankful to ZEE Live and ZEE International to create such a wonderful platform. I have always believed that music has the power to heal the soul. It’s like meditation to me and keeps me positive, especially in difficult times that the world is going through now. Supermoon Live to Home is indeed a wonderful platform that has helped connect all the Global Indians across different part of the world through music. I request all of you stay positive and stay safe in your homes and most importantly stay connected to your Indic roots.

Dr. Palash Sen said, “Our band Euphoria has been churning out music videos regularly on our YouTube channel and all social media platforms to engage with our fans across the globe. We receive a lot of love from our fellow Indians abroad too. I am happy that Supermoon Live to Home is going to help us reach the International audience too now. I hope our music will spread positive vibes and keep everyone motivated and entertained through these difficult times. At heart we are all in this together and we shall achieve victory”

Sahil Khattar Quoted, “The last few months have been extremely difficult for everyone, around the world. But it has been extremely endearing to see people being resilient and empathetic during this lockdown. I also think in these tough times, entertainment plays a very important role, keeping people happy and positive. ZEE has come up with a platform that takes entertainment global and I am truly thrilled to be a part of this initiative.

Varun thakur said, “am excited to be part of this collaborative initiative, Supermoon Live to Home by ZEE LIVE & ZEE International. These are very hard times that everyone is going through, but I would still request everyone across the world to stay calm, stay safe and stay positive. I hope through our comic act – The Internet Said So, we can create some lighter moments in the lives of people who are watching us across the world. Let us all come together and conquer this pandemic, keeping ourselves happy and positive! I once again thank the ZEE team for this great initiative – Supermoon Live to Home

Over the past few weeks, Supermoon Live to Home has not only enhanced the entertainment experience for viewers, but also gave them an opportunity to watch their favourite celebrity perform in an informal set-up, inspiring everyone to stay safe in the lockdown. This initiative began on 3 April , 2020 and has since witnessed over 55 supremely talented artists, with the likes of Chef Kunal Kapoor, Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, Chef Ajay Chopta, Jasleen Royal, Jyotica Tangri, Mandira Bedi, Mame Khan, Palash Sen, and Sukhbir to name a few.

The last week of Supermoon Live to Home ended on a high note with a specially curated Mother’s Day weekend edition, under the thematic ‘Super Mom’s, Super Stories’, where celebrities shared their special bond with their mothers. The line-up had the likes of Anjali Mukherjee, Beer Biceps, Chef Meghna, Chhavi Pradhan, Shalmali and many more.

