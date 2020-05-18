Fever Network announces its latest campaign: 'Bounce Back Bharat!'

MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stations Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One is all set to go live with its latest campaign ‘Bounce Back Bharat’, an initiativetowardssupporting nation building and spreading positivity via inspirational stories post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian economy is currentlyfacing challenging times with every industry, function and geography affected and tremendous uncertainty about what the future holds for businesses and enterprises. With Bounce Back Bharat, the Fever network aims to boost the morale of the people and provide a platform for business guidanceviaconversations with industry experts. The campaign will see webinars with the who’s who of Indian corporates, right from MSMEs to start-ups to giant corporates.

Fever Network has been known for its campaigns focussed towards bringing about a demonstratable change in society. Bounce Back Bharatgoes a step ahead in further strengthening the network’s position in this space. The campaign will go live on Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One social handles. The on-air listeners can also tune into the station frequencies to catch all the action on air.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment