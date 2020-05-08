RadioandMusic
RNM
| 08 May 2020
music
News
Apple Music business is rising during this pandemic
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Apple music |

MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPads, or other Apple products as before, but it seems that the company's services are doing fine.

According to Mashable, Apple disclosed during an earnings call that its services category, which includes the App Store and Apple TV+, hit an all-time revenue record of 13.3 billion USD for the second quarter.

Apple saw strong performance within the App Store (for both downloads and search ads), Apple Music, video, and cloud services. App Store revenue also grew by double digits, as people continue to make in-app purchases and opt into subscriptions.

Also, new services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Card continue to attract new users, ultimately helping contribute to the overall growth of the category. Apple's third-party subscription business increased 30 per cent year over year, as well.

Amid the current social distancing practices, it was inevitable iOS users would turn to things like Apple TV+ or the App Store to help pass the time. Services like FaceTime and Messages also set new records for daily volume during the quarter.

related stories
music services  |  08 May 2020

Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in almost all languages. The app has recently seen a 50 percent jump in its streaming services, despite the fact that people are spending more time on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

music services  |  08 May 2020

YouTube Music links of albums and artist will be available in Google

MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users search for a particular artist or an album.

music services  |  07 May 2020

TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe. It has recently introduced an enhanced in-app reporting feature to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group