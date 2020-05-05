'Bheed se Door rahiye, Bhakti se nahin'; ShemarooMe brings devotees closer to their Gods digitally with Live Darsh

MUMBAI: ShemarooMe’s latest initiative will bring devotees closer to their Gods by bringing exclusive Live Darshan from holy temples across India 24*7, thereby, providing an opportunity for the devotees to worship their favourite lords in these testing times. During these unprecedented times, when everyone is practicing social distancing and staying home with restricted access to places of worship, the Live Darshan service on ShemarooMe will provide instant access to devotees to offer their prayers online while practising social distancing and adhering to the government regulations.

ShemarooMe, the video streaming OTT platform from the house of Shemaroo Entertainment, launched in 2019, has multiple categories and hosts a genre of shows across various languages. One of the unique genres of offering is Bhakti, which showcases live darshans from temples and shrines for devotees across the globe. In a first of its kind offering, the app will enable devotees access to live darshan across famous temples in India like Shani Shingnapur; Jhandewalan Temple Delhi, Prati Shirdi, Pune; Ozar Ganpati; Icchapuran Balaji – Churu- Rajasthan, RanjanGaon, Isckon Temple, Girgaon Mumbai, Jivdani Temple Mumbai & Shri Mansa Devi Shaktipith, Panchkula, to name a few. Special Aartis from Shirdi Saibaba Temple & Ganga Ghat Varanasi will also be live streamed on the app. Users can have access to the live darshans free of cost by just downloading the app. In addition to the live darshans ShemarooMe also provides access to around 200+ documentaries for the devotees. These documentaries include auspicious places like Char Dham Yatra, Murudeshwar Temple, Ambaji Temple, Shani Shingnapur Temple, Pahsupatinanth Temple and more.

Commenting on this unique initiative, Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said, “Shemaroo has been entrenched in the devotional ecosystem for more than a decade now and we have constantly innovated and upgraded to provide the best digital darshan experience to devotees across India and beyond. Amidst the lockdown and the global pandemic crisis, live darshans and streaming are becoming immensely popular amongst consumers who are now finding their peace and tranquillity by digitally connecting with their gods. We understand this need and are constantly adding more shrines and temples on the live streaming list, so each deity can now reach every believer.”

Devotees can experience the live streaming by downloading ShemarooMe app from Google Playstore or Apple app store & also through www.shemaroome.com.