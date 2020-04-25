Spotify Covid-19 music relief project adds Music Health Alliance as partner

MUMBAI: U.S. non-profit Music Health Alliance (MHA) has been added as a partner in the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief Project. This partnership will enable MHA’s COVID-19 Relief Resources to continue to provide immediate critical assistance to members of the U.S. music community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spotify is matching donations made to select charities, up to a collective total of $10 million, to amplify the efforts of organizations that focus on helping those most in need. Matching contributions can be made to Music Health Alliance at musichealthalliance.com/spotify. In guiding music professionals directly and indirectly impacted by COVID-19, MHA’s relief resources include financial assistance for groceries, medications, health insurance premiums and doctor visits, navigating the loss of health insurance, filing unemployment, and a one-of-its-kind database of sliding-scale and no-cost healthcare, mental health, preventative and dental care resources. Learn more at musichealthalliance.com/covid-19-resources.

In addition to Spotify, Music Health Alliance has also received generous support from Grammy Award winners Rosanne Cash and John Paul White with proceeds from their new song “We’re All In This Together Now” benefitting MHA. Available today, the poignant song was written by the pair last year, but the thoughtful lyrics are more timely than ever. Serving as a fitting tribute to doctors, nurses, all those on the frontlines, and even those staying home doing their part to help their fellow man, Cash and White trade off on verses that now seem to have foreseen a future that would find “we’re all in this together…”

I love you like a brother

And I don’t know you at all

Heard your voice across the wire

And I never thought you’d call

So hold tight the sword, hold fast the sail

Cause we might be taken down

It’s a lonely world, but it’s our only world

And we’re all in this together now

Stream/share the video for “We’re All in This Together Now” HERE. The track is also available via Spotify HERE as well as for purchase HERE.

On the heels of today’s release from Cash and White, Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba today announced he’ll host a career-spanning charity livestream set on April 28th at 8pm EDT/5pm PDT benefitting Music Health Alliance. Pay-what-you-want tickets starting at $5 are now available to purchase HERE; members of the healthcare community can receive codes for free admission to the livestream by texting “Frontline” and a picture of their work/healthcare badge to +1 (615) 257-9558 (codes will be distributed until Monday, April 27th at 5pm EDT).

In response to the pandemic, Music Health Alliance’s COVID-19 Relief Plan was created to provide direct support for the immediate needs of music industry professionals and their families during this public health crisis through relief grants, simplified solutions and a comprehensive database of resources. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, financial support from the music community is critical to continue Music Health Alliance’s (MHA) advocacy and free services. Based in Nashville, MHA has provided free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 11,000 music industry members and saved the music community more than $50,000,000 nationwide by providing advocacy and access to lifesaving transplants, medicine, mental health resources, end of life care and many other necessary services. For every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music. MHA fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis and removes obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for three or more years or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life.