| 26 Apr 2020
Apple Music app can now access on Samsung smart TVs
MUMBAI: Apple Music has been making its way onto more and more non-Apple platforms lately, including Windows, Android, and even Amazon Echo and Sonos speakers. The Apple Music app is now breaking ground in new territory: smart TVs, starting with Samsung.

Slated to make its debut today, the Apple Music app will be available on Samsung smart TV models from 2018 to the present, and in more than 100 markets.

If you’re a Samsung smart TV user, you can find the Apple Music app in the Samsung Smart TV App Store. Once you’ve installed the app, you can sign in with your Apple ID credentials or create a new Apple account.

Apple Music subscriptions start at $10 per month for individuals or $15 per month for families (which includes up to six family members). Apple is also offering a free three-month trial for Samsung smart TV owners.

Apple Music boasts more than 60 million ad-free tracks, along with the Beats 1 radio station and “At Home With Apple Music” content, which includes editorial playlists, artist interviews, and group FaceTime chats.

Music apps on smart TVs are, of course, nothing new; Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio all offer them for a variety of smart TV platforms.

The arrival of Apple Music on Samsung TVs (or on TVs in general) makes sense given how Apple is playing catch-up in the streaming-music arena. At last count (in June 2019, the last time Apple gave out any figures), Apple had about 60 million Apple Music subscribers—an impressive number that is nonetheless dwarfed by Spotify’s massive 124-million paid subscriber base.

