Apple launches App Store, Apple Podcasts, iCloud and Apple Music to dozens of additional markets

MUMBAI: Apple announced that it is launching its services App Store, Apple Podcasts, iCloud and Apple Music to dozens of additional markets in Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East among others in what is one of the biggest geographical expansions for one of the world’s biggest firms.

The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud are now available in 20 additional nations, whereas the iPhone-maker’s music streaming service, Apple Music, has launched in an additional 52 countries.

Apple said, “Music streaming service includes locally curated playlists including Africa Now, Afrobeats Hits, Ghana Bounce in new markets and, as an introductory offer, it is offering a six-month free trial on Music in the newly launched markets”.

The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are now available in the following countries and regions:

Africa: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda and Zambia.

Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar.

Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia.

Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq.

Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga and Vanuatu.

Apple Music is expanding to the following countries and regions:

Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

Asia-Pacific: Bhutan.

Europe: Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia.

Latin America and the Caribbean: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay.

Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen.

Oceania: Solomon Islands.

“We’re delighted to bring many of Apple’s most beloved Services to users in more countries than ever before,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content, in a statement.

“We hope our customers can discover their new favorite apps, games, music, and podcasts as we continue to celebrate the world’s best creators, artists, and developers,” he added.

App Store is now available in 175 countries and regions, whereas Apple Music has reached 167 markets. In comparison, music streaming service giant Spotify is available in fewer than 100 nations.

The availability of the aforementioned services in dozens of new markets should help Apple further grow sales in its services segment, which already clocks more revenue than the Mac, iPad, and wearables and accessories.

Their availability should also persuade more users to explore Apple’s products. iPhone users in the past have expressed their disappointment when they don’t have access to the wider services ecosystem.